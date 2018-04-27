Foster Care Counts Marks 10 Years of Celebrating Foster Parenting at Annual Foster Mother's Day Celebration Sunday, May 13

LOS ANGELES, April 27, 2018 /PRNewswire-USNewswire/ -- Foster Care Counts, the non-profit organization founded by Jeanne Pritzker that's dedicated to raising awareness and serving the needs of foster youth and families in Los Angeles, will host its tenth annual Foster Mother's Day celebration on Sunday, May 13. Together with numerous community-based organizations that support Los Angeles' foster care system, Foster Care Counts is hosting over 2,500 foster youth and their families at a celebration designed to give back to foster parents who dedicate their lives to helping children.

The annual event, held at The Willows Community School in Culver City, honors foster families with a day filled with fun, entertainment, food, relaxation and pampering. Foster Mother's Day is supported by numerous businesses and organizations in the community, including Jouer Cosmetics, Nestle, Paul Mitchell®, The Book Foundation, Tom Bercu Presents, and Wolfgang Puck Catering. The day would not be possible without the contributions of over 500 dedicated volunteers.



"We started Foster Mother's Day ten years ago to honor and show our respect for the many foster parents who give selflessly of themselves every day," said Jeanne Pritzker, founder of Foster Care Counts. "We all share responsibility for children in foster care – in fact, I see these kids as all of our kids! Foster Mother's Day allows us to show our appreciation while bringing the community together in support of foster families."



"LA County DCFS has an incredible partner in Jeanne Pritzker's Foster Care Counts, which has staged a Mother's Day celebration honoring our foster mothers for the last 10 years. We are so thankful for this partnership and the important work they do to honor foster mothers who don't get enough attention for their hard work and dedication to foster youth," remarked Bobby Cagle, Director of the Los Angeles County Department of Children and Family Services, adding, "Foster Care Counts reminds these foster mothers that they are valued and demonstrates that in action with a day of pampering, great food, entertainment, gifts, and more."

As Mother's Day recognizes the hard work of moms in all households, Foster Care Counts believes it is important to celebrate those parents – foster moms and dads - who are helping to raise children who need alternative living situations.



Hayden Byerly ("Jude") from Freeform's critically-acclaimed TV series "The Fosters" and VoluntEars from The Walt Disney Company will also take part in the day. The Kids' area will have carnival games, arts and crafts, magicians, balloon artists, and face painting. Young children can enjoy a special storytelling and activity area hosted by The Book Foundation, which will also be giving young readers books and backpacks to take home.

Visitors to the spa will enjoy hairstyling by Future Professionals from Paul Mitchell the School, Sherman Oaks, makeup provided by Jouer Cosmetics and a gift bag filled with products to take home. Wolfgang Puck Catering will provide a buffet lunch to all attendees, and Nestlé will provide drinks and confections. Family portraits, framed and decorated to preserve the memories of this day, will be offered to each guest. And the day wouldn't be possible without the exceptional support of event planner Tom Bercu Presents.

Foster Care Counts' mission is to improve the lives of youth in foster care and ensure they thrive. We partner with care and advocacy organizations to address the gaps in service and impediments to success and target ways to boost outcomes. Together, we ignite initiatives to empower foster youth, improve access to valuable resources, and incite change on their behalf.

If you are interested in joining us and becoming part of our community that is dedicated to making a difference in Los Angeles' foster care community, please visit http://fostercarecounts.org

