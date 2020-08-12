Foster Farms Donates Additional 420,000 Servings Of Chicken To California And Washington Food Banks As Need Skyrockets Amid COVID-19 Pandemic

LIVINGSTON, Calif., Aug. 12, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Foster Farms is delivering an additional 420,000 servings of poultry to California and Washington state food banks to assist families impacted economically by COVID-19. In April, at the onset of the pandemic, the family-owned company donated 2.4 million servings of poultry to West Coast, Alabama and Louisiana hunger relief organizations, targeting communities where it operates plants.

"COVID-19 has changed the very fabric of our lives and has added to the challenge of ensuring that no one in this country goes hungry. The need for protein among our food bank partners is at a near unprecedented level," said Foster Farms VP of Communications Ira Brill. "As a leader in the poultry industry, we have a responsibility to provide all the assistance we can."

"So many families are facing economic uncertainty far beyond the financial crisis of 2008, forcing them to turn to us for help for the very first time," said Kym Dildine, Co-CEO of Central California Food Bank in Fresno serving Central Valley communities. "Demand for food has nearly doubled and continues to grow, with no end in sight, while supply of protein is limited. We are so grateful for Foster Farms' continued support during these critical times."

Foster Farms encourages others to join in its efforts by donating to their local food bank or community organization. The food banks receiving the most recent donation include:

Foster Farms' donations are a continuation of a decade-long commitment to fighting hunger and responding to community need in time of crisis. The company has facilities in California, Oregon, Washington, Alabama and Louisiana.

About Foster Farms

Since 1939, West Coast families have depended on Foster Farms for premium quality chicken and turkey products. Family-owned and operated, the company continues its legacy of excellence and commitment to quality established by its founders, Max and Verda Foster. Foster Farms specializes in fresh, all-natural chicken and turkey products free of preservatives, additives or injected sodium enhancers. Based in California's Central Valley, with ranches in the Pacific Northwest, the company's fresh chicken and turkey are produced in or near each region served. Foster Farms also produces delicious pre-marinated, ready-to-cook and fully cooked products that meet the quality and convenience needs of today's home cooks, retailers, warehouse clubs and foodservice customers. The company's commitment to excellence, honesty, quality, service and people is a source of great pride, and, a longtime family tradition.

Food safety is Foster Farms' highest priority and the company would like to remind consumers to always follow safe handling, preparation and storage guidelines for the preparation of fresh poultry products. All fresh poultry products should be cooked to an internal temperature of 165 degrees Fahrenheit as measured by a meat thermometer to ensure safety. Visit www.fosterfarms.com to learn more.

