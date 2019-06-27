Foster Farms Launches "Feels Good To Be Free Range" Digital Advertising

"Consumers are increasingly interested in where their food comes from and how it is raised," said Helen Kurtz, Foster Farms' chief marketing officer. "Simply Raised is already grown without antibiotics, farmed locally and certified by the American Humane Association, so it was a natural next step to provide outdoor access for our flocks and raise them free range. Our new advertising and refreshed packaging shine a light on a great choice for chicken, that's now even better."

Debuting July 1, the new digital ad campaign features two :15- and :30-second spots and will run on streaming platforms such as Hulu, Roku and YouTube with integrated social media content. The ads celebrate the freestyle dance moves of Foster Farms Simply Raised No Antibiotics Ever chickens set to 90's pop music. The campaign was developed by Deutsch Los Angeles, Foster Farms' creative agency since 2015.

"We've always tried to bring a smile along with great chicken to our consumers," Kurtz added. "What's new is an all-digital approach to media that enables us to reach them at home, online, on the go and in-store."

To make Foster Farms Simply Raised free range chicken part of this summer's menu, find recipes for Grilled Chicken California Quinoa Bowls and more at https://www.fosterfarms.com/.

The new ads can be viewed at here.

Since 1939, West Coast families have depended on Foster Farms for premium quality chicken and turkey products. Family-owned and operated, the company continues its legacy of excellence and commitment to quality established by its founders, Max and Verda Foster. Foster Farms specializes in fresh, all-natural chicken and turkey products free of preservatives, additives or injected sodium enhancers. Based in California's Central Valley, with ranches in the Pacific Northwest, the company's fresh chicken and turkey are produced in or near each region served.

