Foster Farms Workers Ratify Contract With Teamsters Local 630

COMPTON, Calif., Aug. 31, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- 245 production, sanitation, warehouse and maintenance workers employed by Foster Farms have ratified their latest contract with Teamsters Local 630.

"These brave women and men never stopped working during the pandemic to keep Californians fed, and now they have a collective bargaining agreement that reflects the immeasurable value they bring to their communities as essential workers," said Lou Villalvazo, Local 630 Secretary-Treasurer. "This victory illustrates that when workers come together as Teamsters and refuse to bow down to fear in the face of adversity, they can ensure that their employers give them the strong wages and good benefits they deserve."

The agreement comes after the workers, who are predominantly Black and Latina women, engaged in a series of actions targeting the company. Initially, Foster Farms attempted to force its workers to accept a health care plan that would increase medical costs by thousands of dollars every year and cover a significant percentage of medical visits frequently utilized by women with families out of pocket. These include labor and delivery, emergency room visits, and mental health services.

After the workers engaged in a practice picket at the Compton facility and reached out to customers at grocery stores that carry Foster Farms products, the company returned to the table and negotiated a deal amenable to all sides – one that not only included good medical benefits, but also substantial wage increases.

Leticia Rosales is a production worker at the Foster Farms Compton Facility who has been with the company for 36 years. She served on the bargaining committee.

"We have never seen a contract as good as the one we've seen this time around," Rosales said. "We're proud to be part of this movement of unity and solidarity amongst workers to hold Foster Farms accountable so they give us respect and dignity. I've never been prouder to be a member of Local 630."

Established in 1937, Teamsters Local 630 represents workers in various industries, from clerical, warehouse, professional drivers, food service, liquor, food processing, dairy and more. For more information, go to http://www.teamsters630.org/.

Contact:

Oscar Ruiz, (213) 590-7119

[email protected]

SOURCE Teamsters Local 630