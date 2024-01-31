Foster Garvey Announces Opening of Tulsa Office

TULSA, Okla., Jan. 31, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Foster Garvey is pleased to announce the official opening of its Tulsa, Oklahoma office. Located in the Mid-Continent Tower at 401 South Boston Ave., this newest office is part of the firm's national expansion into the markets most critical to its clients' success. Led by R. Daniel Carter, who is a Principal in the Tribal Governments and Enterprises practice group, the Tulsa office further enhances the firm's services for Native American tribes and tribal entities.

"Foster Garvey takes great pride in our long history of service to Native American and Alaska Native tribes and their tribal communities," said firm Co-Chair Diana Shukis. "Our Tulsa office bolsters our ability to continue working closely with tribes to protect sovereignty and treaty rights, preserve histories and culture, and expand economic opportunities."

"We are thrilled to have Daniel leading our office in Tulsa," added firm Co-Chair Rafael Stone. "His dedication to public service and civic leadership, as demonstrated by his tenures in the federal government and as attorney general for tribes, as well as his work on various boards of directors such as the Tulsa Lawyers for Children and the Greater Tulsa Area Indian Affairs Commission, further enhances our commitment to serving our clients and communities."

Daniel Carter, a citizen of the Muscogee (Creek) Nation, joins Chloe Thompson Villagomez, based in the firm's Seattle office, in Foster Garvey's longstanding Tribal Governments and Enterprises practice. The firm has decades of experience providing tribes and tribal entities with a full suite of legal services, including those relating to business and economic development, treaty rights, litigation, employment, gaming, real property, intergovernmental relations, historic preservation, financing, and government contracting. "Chloe is a brilliant attorney with extensive experience in treaty rights litigation, economic development, employment matters and more. With almost 20 years of experience, including a decade as in-house tribal counsel, she has a deep understanding of tribal governments and their legal needs. I am excited about bringing Chloe's valuable insights to our legal representation of tribes in the Oklahoma area," said Daniel.

In addition to representing tribal governments and enterprises, Foster Garvey's entrance into the Oklahoma legal market allows for a broader range of legal services to the wide assortment of businesses operating across the state. "The legal market in Oklahoma is steeped in history, but it has been generally slower to adapt to modern needs. Foster Garvey is on the cutting edge of emerging legal issues, for example, those arising out of artificial intelligence, cybersecurity and renewable energy. With Foster Garvey's expanded footprint into Oklahoma, businesses and entities will have increased access to legal services that have been difficult to find within Oklahoma's borders—intellectual property & technology, hospitality and entertainment, and investment management, to name a few," said Daniel. More information about Foster Garvey can be found at www.foster.com.

Foster Garvey PC, a preeminent law firm with offices on both coasts, offers an extended national and international reach to serve many influential and innovative companies, government entities and individuals across a full spectrum of legal services. The firm's attorneys are consistently recognized for their deep industry knowledge and superior client service by prominent legal industry publications, including Best Lawyers in America©, Chambers USA and U.S. News-Best Lawyers "Best Law Firms." In addition to providing efficient and effective counsel, Foster Garvey upholds a strong commitment to community service, pro bono representation, diversity and inclusion efforts, and a collegial and equitable work environment. The firm has offices in Seattle, Portland, Washington, D.C., New York, Spokane and Tulsa.

Contact: Andrea Christman

Poston Communications

(404) 875-3400

[email protected]

SOURCE Foster Garvey