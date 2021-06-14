Foster Garvey Celebrates Diversity and Supports Inclusion with Declared Name and Pronouns Policy

SEATTLE, June 14, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Foster Garvey, PC today announces it has established a Declared Name and Pronouns Policy as further commitment to ensuring a welcoming and inclusive work environment. The firm also partnered with the Transgender Legal Defense and Education Fund (TLDEF) to empower attorneys and professional staff to become stronger allies for transgender colleagues, family and community members. In addition, the firm is providing educational resources through its Opportunity & Progress Council (OPC) and the TLDEF, including a downloadable template to encourage other businesses to adopt similar policies. The policy and template were developed with the assistance of Reed Smith LLP and its LGBT+ Business Inclusion Group, PRISM.

The Declared Name and Pronouns Policy welcomes Foster Garvey employees to be who they are in all aspects of their work. Employees have been invited to add their Declared Name and Declared Pronouns to their internal firm profile and email signatures. With their consent, the firm will also ensure individuals' Declared Name and Declared Pronouns are used in public-facing materials such as their Foster Garvey website bio and firm promotional materials, and that the Declared Name and Declared Pronouns will further be utilized in all interactions with their team members.

"We believe everyone has the right to be who they are," said Foster Garvey Co-Chair Diana Shukis. "Establishing our policy ensures that this belief becomes further ingrained in our firm culture. We are hopeful that sharing our policy encourages other organizations to take action to provide a safe, welcoming and inclusive workplace for employees, including those who are transitioning, gender diverse and transgender."

"Foster Garvey established the OPC with a mission to break down institutional and cultural barriers to diversity, equity and inclusion," said Paul Heer, Co-Chair of the OPC. "Our Declared Name and Pronouns Policy represents one of several initiatives we have undertaken to exceed industry standards and enhance our abilities to best serve our clients, communities and each other."

Foster Garvey PC was established through the combination of two storied Pacific Northwest-based law firms, Foster Pepper PLLC and Garvey Schubert Barer, PC, in 2019.

