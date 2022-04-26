Foster Garvey Deepens Food & Beverage Regulatory Experience with Addition of Former FDA Senior Policy Analyst Ralph A. Simmons in Washington, D.C.

WASHINGTON, April 26, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Foster Garvey, PC today announces Ralph A. Simmons has joined the firm's Business & Corporate Finance and Food & Beverage practices as Of Counsel. Simmons brings more than four decades of diverse legal insight to bear, including extensive federal and state regulatory experience having previously served as a senior policy analyst for the Food and Drug Administration (FDA).

Ralph A. Simmons

Simmons has advised countless corporations and trade associations with respect to federal, state and international legal and regulatory compliance. He played a leading role in the adoption and implementation of legislation and regulations, creating the Food-Contact Substance Notification process and streamlining the FDA process for approving food packaging while ensuring the safety of the packaged food. Prior to his work for the FDA, Simmons spent more than 20 years in firm leadership at Keller and Heckman, LLP in Washington, D.C. There, he led a team of 25 lawyers and food scientists focused on FDA and international regulation of food packaging while also serving as managing partner and as a member of the firm's management committee.

"Our number one goal is to help protect and advance our clients' business interests through highly credible, best-in-class counsel and strategic guidance," said Hillary Hughes, leader of Foster Garvey's Business & Corporate Finance and Food & Beverage practices. "As we grow our team, we are confident Ralph's leadership and experience will offer our clients insight that only a former regulator can provide, and informed strategies to help them achieve their goals within the evolving regulatory framework for food, beverage, supplements and cosmetic products. We are pleased to welcome him to the firm."

Simmons is a graduate of the University of Virginia School of Law and Princeton University's Woodrow Wilson School of Public and International Affairs. In addition to his professional experience, he is a pro bono lawyer for Legal Counsel for the Elderly, and he has served as a judge for the American Mock Trial Association and DC Bar Moot Court Colleague Competitions.

Foster Garvey PC, a preeminent law firm with offices on both coasts, offers an extended national and international reach to serve many influential and innovative companies, government entities, and individuals across a full spectrum of legal services. The firm's attorneys are consistently recognized for their deep industry knowledge and superior client service by prominent legal industry publications including Best Lawyers in America©, Chambers USA and U.S. News-Best Lawyers "Best Law Firms." In addition to providing efficient and effective counsel, Foster Garvey upholds a strong commitment to community service, pro bono representation, diversity and inclusion efforts, and a collegial and equitable work environment. Seattle, Portland, Washington, D.C., New York and Spokane. www.foster.com

