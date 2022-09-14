Foster Garvey Expands Business & Corporate Finance Practice with Business and Tax Principal George E. Bonini

SEATTLE, Sept. 14, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Foster Garvey, PC today expanded its Business & Corporate Finance practice with the addition of business attorney George E. Bonini as a Principal in the firm's Seattle office.

For more than two decades, George has served as a dynamic and trusted legal advisor to companies navigating complex business and financial issues. He routinely advises clients on sophisticated corporate finance matters and business transactions such as cross-border deals, international and domestic tax planning, tax controversy, private equity capital raises and transactions, securities issues, and regulatory compliance. His diverse experience complements that of Foster Garvey's top-ranked Business practice, which provides comprehensive legal services including business counseling, corporate finance, emerging company and venture capital, regulatory reporting and compliance, mergers and acquisitions, joint ventures and strategic alliances, securities, intellectual property and tax advice.

"We are pleased to welcome George to Foster Garvey's Business team," said Hillary Hughes, leader of Foster Garvey's Business & Corporate Finance practice. "George's combination of transactional and tax experience is well aligned with the full scope of Foster Garvey's corporate practice. As we continue to grow our team, we remain firmly positioned to deliver best-in-class counsel to help our clients creatively and confidently advance their business goals."

George joins the firm from Fifth Avenue Law Group, a boutique business, securities and tax law firm that he founded in 2013. He was previously of counsel for Ater Wynne, where he focused on organizing business ventures and complex partnership transactions in addition to maintaining a robust tax practice. George earned his law degree, cum laude, from Seattle University School of Law, and he holds a Master of Laws (LLM) degree in taxation from the University of Washington School of Law. He earned his bachelor's degree in history and economics from the University of Montana.

Foster Garvey PC, a preeminent law firm with offices on both coasts, offers an extended national and international reach to serve many influential and innovative companies, government entities, and individuals across a full spectrum of legal services. The firm's attorneys are consistently recognized for their deep industry knowledge and superior client service by prominent legal industry publications including Best Lawyers in America©, Chambers USA and U.S. News-Best Lawyers "Best Law Firms." In addition to providing efficient and effective counsel, Foster Garvey upholds a strong commitment to community service, pro bono representation, diversity and inclusion efforts, and a collegial and equitable work environment. Seattle, Portland, Washington, D.C., New York and Spokane. www.foster.com

