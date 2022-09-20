Foster Garvey Expands Washington, D.C. Office With New Alcohol Beverage and Business Attorneys

WASHINGTON, Sept. 20, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Foster Garvey, PC continues its coast-to-coast expansion with the additions of Adena Santiago as Of Counsel and Arrin Richards as an Associate in the firm's Washington, D.C. office. The firm, which boasts offices in the district as well as the Pacific Northwest and New York, has added nearly a dozen new attorneys in 2022.

Adena Santiago joins Foster Garvey's Commercial, IP & Tech Transactions practice where she brings extensive experience as an alcohol beverage attorney counseling clients across the three tiers of the alcohol beverage industry – licensing, labeling and compliance. Adena joins the firm from McDermott Will & Emery and holds experience in all 50 states. She currently monitors a portfolio with more than one thousand licenses for a single client, among many other successful representations of hotels, restaurants, distillers, brewers, wineries and distributors. Adena has experience with state, local and federal regulatory agencies, including the Alcohol and Tobacco Tax and Trade Bureau. She earned her J.D. from California Western School of Law and her B.A. from Brandeis University.

"Adena brings an exceptional combination of knowledge, experience and relationships to the table for our clients," said Emily Gant, leader of the firm's Commercial, IP & Tech Transactions practice. "We are pleased to welcome Adena to our firm as we work alongside our clients to ensure they are well positioned to achieve their goals."

Foster Garvey's Business & Corporate Finance practice welcomes Arrin Richards, a DC-area native with robust experience advising early- and growth-stage businesses. He joins the firm from Mitchell Sandler where he provided counsel to a wide range of clients on commercial, regulatory, risk, strategy, corporate and governance matters. He also previously served as Associate General Counsel for his law school alma mater, Vanderbilt University. There, he focused his practice on Vanderbilt's technology commercialization center, trademark licensing department, office of sponsored research, athletic department, and innovation and entrepreneurship center. Arrin earned his J.D. from Vanderbilt University Law School. He also holds a bachelor's degree in business administration, with honors, from Morehouse College where he concentrated his studies in accounting.

"Arrin offers our clients a full spectrum of corporate, commercial and intellectual property counsel to take their businesses to the next level," said Hillary Hughes, leader of Foster Garvey's Business & Corporate Finance practice. "His insight from both his law firm and in-house experience is a perfect mix to help our emerging company, established business and sports & entertainment clients position themselves for future growth and success."

Foster Garvey PC, a preeminent law firm with offices on both coasts, offers an extended national and international reach to serve many influential and innovative companies, government entities, and individuals across a full spectrum of legal services. The firm's attorneys are consistently recognized for their deep industry knowledge and superior client service by prominent legal industry publications including Best Lawyers in America©, Chambers USA and U.S. News-Best Lawyers "Best Law Firms." In addition to providing efficient and effective counsel, Foster Garvey upholds a strong commitment to community service, pro bono representation, diversity and inclusion efforts, and a collegial and equitable work environment. Seattle, Portland, Washington, D.C., New York and Spokane. www.foster.com

