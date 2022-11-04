Foster Garvey Receives National and Metropolitan Honors in U.S. News - Best Lawyers® Rankings

SEATTLE, Nov. 4, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Foster Garvey, PC today announces it has been recognized in the 2023 U.S. News-Best Lawyers® report with 12 national rankings and more than 40 metropolitan rankings across a wide range of the firm's practice areas.

The firm received four National Tier 2 rankings in Land Use & Zoning Law, Litigation – Environmental, Public Finance Law and Real Estate Law. It also received National Tier 3 rankings in Bankruptcy and Creditor Debtor Rights / Insolvency and Reorganization Law, Commercial Litigation, Communications Law, Employment Law – Management, Environmental Law, Labor Law – Management and Trusts & Estates Law.

Additionally, Foster Garvey was recognized in Tier 1 of several metropolitan practice rankings, including:

Portland, Ore.

Bankruptcy and Creditor Debtor Rights / Insolvency and Reorganization Law

Bet-the-Company Litigation

Business Organizations (including LLCs and Partnerships)

Commercial Litigation

Employee Benefits (ERISA) Law

Litigation – Regulatory Enforcement (SEC, Telecom, Energy)

Litigation – Securities

Tax Law

Seattle, Wash.

Bankruptcy and Creditor Debtor Rights / Insolvency and Reorganization Law

Health Care Law

Land Use & Zoning Law

Litigation – Environmental

Public Finance Law

Real Estate Law

Spokane, Wash.

Commercial Litigation

Litigation – Labor & Employment

Litigation – Real Estate

"It is always an honor to be recognized by our peers and clients across such a wide range of practice areas," said Foster Garvey Co-Chair Rafael Stone. "These rankings exemplify our commitment to superior client service, and in delivering both innovative and effective counsel to our clients and in service to the legal industry as a whole," added Foster Garvey Co-Chair Diana Shukis.

More than 15,000 law firms were considered by Best Lawyers and U.S. News & World Report. Their rigorous evaluation process that includes the collection of client and lawyer evaluations, peer review from leading attorneys in their field, and review of additional information provided by law firms as part of the formal submission process. Law firms must consistently receive impressive ratings in order to signal their contribution of quality law practice and breadth of experience.

Foster Garvey PC, a preeminent law firm with offices on both coasts, offers an extended national and international reach to serve many influential and innovative companies, government entities, and individuals across a full spectrum of legal services. The firm's attorneys are consistently recognized for their deep industry knowledge and superior client service by prominent legal industry publications including Best Lawyers in America©, Chambers USA and U.S. News-Best Lawyers "Best Law Firms." In addition to providing efficient and effective counsel, Foster Garvey upholds a strong commitment to community service, pro bono representation, diversity and inclusion efforts, and a collegial and equitable work environment.

