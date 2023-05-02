Foster Garvey Welcomes Bob Sterbank to Its Municipal, Health & Housing Practice

SEATTLE, May 2, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Foster Garvey is pleased to announce the addition of Bob Sterbank as a Seattle-based of counsel in the firm's Municipal, Health & Housing practice. Sterbank is a veteran city attorney having advised mayors, city council members and other government administrators in cities across the Greater Seattle area.

"Growth in our public law practice is a strategic priority, and we are excited to welcome Bob to the team," said Lee Marchisio, leader of Foster Garvey's Municipal, Health & Housing practice. "We have a long-standing relationship with Bob, having worked closely with him throughout his notable career. Our clients will benefit from his leadership, particularly in the areas of land use, litigation and municipal special counsel matters."

Prior to joining Foster Garvey, Sterbank served as attorney for the City of Snoqualmie for nearly a decade. He brings more than 30 years of municipal, land use and litigation experience serving Washington cities and towns. He is a frequent speaker on land use and municipal topics, and was recognized by Washington Law and Politics Magazine for his leadership. He is a board member and Amicus Committee member of the Washington State Association of Municipal Attorneys.

Sterbank earned his undergraduate and law degrees from Northwestern University.

With a legacy dating back to the 1920s, Foster Garvey's public finance and municipal government attorneys are the largest and most experienced group of public finance lawyers in the Pacific Northwest. Nationally recognized for their leadership and excellence in legal services, Foster Garvey attorneys regularly serve as bond counsel and special counsel to more than 450 governmental agencies in the region The team advises on energy issues, planning, permitting, land acquisition, procurement, construction claims and contracts, taxation, employment and labor matters, litigation, environmental and regulatory proceedings, and state and federal grants. They also regularly work with clients on open public meetings, public records policy and disclosure, and election law issues.

Foster Garvey P.C., a preeminent law firm with offices on both coasts, offers an extended national and international reach to serve many influential and innovative companies, government entities, and individuals across a full spectrum of legal services. The firm's attorneys are consistently recognized for their deep industry knowledge and superior client service by prominent legal industry publications including Best Lawyers in America©, Chambers USA and U.S. News-Best Lawyers "Best Law Firms." In addition to providing efficient and effective counsel, Foster Garvey upholds a strong commitment to community service, pro bono representation, diversity and inclusion efforts, and a collegial and equitable work environment. Seattle, Portland, Washington, D.C., New York and Spokane. www.foster.com

