Foster Garvey Welcomes Jennifer R. Castleberry as Chief Marketing and Business Development Officer

SEATTLE, April 26, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Foster Garvey, PC is pleased to announce Jennifer R. Castleberry will serve as the firm's new Chief Marketing and Business Development Officer. With a proven track record of leadership and innovation, Castleberry will lead an integrated marketing, communications and business development team in driving forward client-centric strategic initiatives at the firm. Castleberry will be based in Foster Garvey's Seattle office.

"Jennifer's business acumen and legal marketing expertise is unrivaled. Her thoughtful and anticipatory approach to client service is well aligned with our longstanding commitment to best-in-class counsel," said Foster Garvey COO Scott Flichtbeil. "As we look toward the continued success of our combination, Jennifer will have a key role in advancing our strategic plan, practice integration and growth, and the future of our firm."

Castleberry joins most recently from Lane Powell where she served as its first Chief Marketing and Client Experience Officer and oversaw enterprise strategic planning, marketing, communications, partnerships and sales enablement strategies. Her experience further ranges from building and leading a global team at Perkins Coie to serving as a founding member of a dedicated innovation team at Davis Wright Tremaine. She is a sought-after speaker on professional development topics, including executive presence, marketing strategies and women's empowerment. Her work has also been recognized with multiple accolades from the Legal Marketing Association and The Webby Awards.

Foster Garvey PC was established through the combination of two storied Pacific Northwest-based law firms, Foster Pepper PLLC and Garvey Schubert Barer, PC, in 2019. Foster Garvey is now one of the largest firms in the region with six offices in Seattle, Portland, Washington, D.C., New York, Spokane and Beijing, offering an extended national and international reach to serve several of the most influential and innovative companies, governments and individuals in the country across the full-spectrum of legal services. The firm's attorneys are consistently recognized for their deep industry knowledge and superior client service by prominent legal industry publications including Best Lawyers in America©, Chambers USA and U.S. News-Best Lawyers "Best Law Firms." In addition to providing efficient and effective counsel, Foster Garvey will continue to provide a strong commitment to community service, pro bono work, diversity and inclusion efforts, and a collegial and equitable work environment. www.foster.com

