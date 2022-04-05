Foster Garvey Welcomes Olivia Vermaak as New Director of Business Development

SEATTLE, April 5, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Foster Garvey, PC is pleased to announce that Olivia Vermaak has joined the firm's Seattle office as the new Director of Business Development. With more than 15 years of experience in professional services and management consulting, Vermaak will develop and lead strategic business development initiatives and processes for the firm.

"Olivia brings a tremendous wealth of experience leading and managing business development and marketing on a global scale for top-shelf professional services brands," said Jennifer Castleberry, Chief Marketing and Business Development Officer for the firm. "We are thrilled to add someone of her caliber to our team and continue to drive Foster Garvey's client-centric growth."

Vermaak most recently served as an independent business development consultant working with senior management teams, boards, and C-level leadership to develop and execute strategic plans, and to help large corporations and startups with strategic and operational shifts during the pandemic. Previously, she was the Senior Director, Global Business Development and Marketing for Milliman where she led business development, channel and account marketing, and sales at the company's London office. Additionally, she brings more than five years of business development and marketing experience in Big Law, having held positions at DLA Piper, Linklaters, and Bird & Bird. Active in the Seattle community, she serves on the board of the African Chamber of Commerce, Pacific Northwest and as the co-chair of marketing for TEDx Seattle.

Foster Garvey PC, a Pacific Northwest-based law firm with offices on both coasts, offers an extended national and international reach to serve many influential and innovative companies, government entities, and individuals across a full spectrum of legal services. The firm's attorneys are consistently recognized for their deep industry knowledge and superior client service by prominent legal industry publications including Best Lawyers in America©, Chambers USA and U.S. News-Best Lawyers "Best Law Firms." In addition to providing efficient and effective counsel, Foster Garvey upholds a strong commitment to community service, pro bono representation, diversity and inclusion efforts, and a collegial and equitable work environment. Seattle, Portland, Washington, D.C., New York and Spokane. www.foster.com

