Foster Garvey Welcomes Three Attorneys to Spokane Office, Advancing the Firm's Strategic Growth in The Greater Spokane and Inland Northwest Region

SPOKANE, Wash., Nov. 9, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Foster Garvey today announces the strategic advancement of its Spokane office with the additions of Ryan K. Jensen, William C. (Bill) Lenz and Lindsay M. Kornegay, all formerly of Witherspoon Kelley. The move continues Foster Garvey's impressive growth since its establishment in 2019 through the combination of Foster Pepper and Garvey Schubert Barer. Jensen and Lenz join as principals in the firm's Real Estate, Land Use & Environmental practice. Kornegay joins as an associate in the firm's Business & Corporate Finance group.

"Growing our office in Spokane has been a strategic focus of the firm since our combination in 2019," said Foster Garvey's Spokane Office Managing Director Jim McNeill. "To do so now with such talented and dedicated professionals is a testament to our continued growth and focused intention to develop a best-in-class team. Ryan, Bill and Lindsay bring experience and skills perfectly complementing those of our attorneys while elevating the firm's profile in the region. We are thrilled to welcome them and to continue to expand our presence in the Inland Northwest."

Ryan K. Jensen focuses his practice primarily on commercial real estate and business matters. He represents clients in a variety of business transactions, including mergers and acquisitions; and, the purchase and sale, leasing, financing and development of commercial real estate. Jensen also represents entrepreneurs, start-ups and emerging companies in all aspects of corporate governance and finance. He previously served as Witherspoon Kelley's firm president and as a member of the firm's board of directors. Outside of his law practice, Jensen is a local ecclesiastical leader of the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints, and an active member of the Spokane community having served as a youth soccer coach for the Spokane Youth Sports Association and president of the board of directors of Spokane Housing Ventures. Jensen earned his law degree from the University of Washington School of Law. He also earned his bachelor's degree, magna cum laude, from Brigham Young University.

Bill Lenz practices in the areas of real estate, corporate governance, mergers and acquisitions, and land use. He consults with businesses on a wide range of matters – from business formation to real estate purchases, sales and leases. Lenz assists developers in obtaining various land use entitlements and financing projects. Lenz also represents several farms and agricultural enterprises and helps them navigate real estate, corporate and water rights issues. In addition to his law practice, Lenz is involved in numerous nonprofit organizations. He serves as a member of the Habitat for Humanity-Spokane board of directors, and has served on the boards of directors for the Building Owners and Managers Association (BOMA) Spokane and Riverview Retirement Community, a continuous care retirement community serving area residents. Lenz earned his law degree, with distinction, at the University of Iowa College of Law. He also holds a Bachelor of Science in mathematics, magna cum laude, from Walla Walla University (WWU) where he was a member of the WWU Symphony and Orchestra as the principal trumpet player.

Lindsay M. Kornegay's practice focuses primarily on tax, business and corporate, and estate planning matters. She began her legal career after working as a special education teacher in Post Falls, Idaho after earning a bachelor's degree in special education, magna cum laude, from Gonzaga University. Kornegay then attended University of California, Hastings College of Law, where she graduated magna cum laude. She is licensed to practice in both Washington and Idaho. Kornegay is currently enrolled remotely at New York University, where she has continued her education and will earn her Master of Laws in December. Her diverse education and background has proven essential to clients in a variety of aspects of the law. She provides advice in several areas, including nonprofit and corporate formation and governance, mergers and acquisitions, real estate transactions, and estate tax planning. Kornegay has also assisted in large corporate transactions, including bank mergers and stock or asset sales of corporations. She has become an active member of the Spokane community, serving as a board member for Free Rein, a therapeutic horseback riding program, and having previously served on the board of Community Frameworks, an organization that helps communities thrive through helping groups and individuals overcome obstacles toward homeownership.

"We are pleased to welcome Ryan, Bill and Lindsay to the firm," said Bryan Helfer, leader of the firm's Real Estate, Land Use & Environmental practice. "Their combined knowledge and skills build on our project experience and reputation for providing exceptional counsel to clients in small and large projects alike."

Established in 1998, Foster Garvey's Spokane office provides a broad range of legal counsel to clients in the area and beyond – and has evolved along with the diversity of businesses operating within the region. The firm serves clients in numerous industries, including manufacturing, agriculture, financial services and real estate. It also serves municipalities including cities, counties, school districts and other special districts. Local and national organizations with interests in the Inland Northwest routinely call upon Foster Garvey's attorneys to provide advice and top-notch counsel as they expand into and beyond the Spokane community.

