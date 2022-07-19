Foster Grant's new Sun Luv Sunglasses, The Ultimate New Sunglasses Collection Celebrating Individuality, Connection and Sustainability Set the Style at Miami Swim Week, July 14 - 17, 2002

As part of their promotion, Foster Grant Sun Luv Sunglasses served as the official sunglasses of Paraiso Miami Beach, the official industry platform of Miami Swim Week from July 14 – 17th which was "the biggest swim week to date" at its renowned tent at Collins Park on Miami Beach. As the official sunglasses sponsor, Foster Grant Sun Luv hosted a mini boutique set up in the main fashion tent pavilion and gifted Sun Luv sunglasses to influencers, media and attendees registering with Foster Grant. The tent and activation was present through all the main fashion shows with Paraiso Miami Beach including Beach Bunny, Luli Fama, Neena Swim, VDM Label, Riot Swim, Azulu, Abyss by Abby Swim, Icon Swim as well as Kittenish by Jessie James Decker, and Natasha Oakley and Devin Brugman who introduce the rebranded MONDAY, direct-to-consumer, online swim brand they founded in 2014.

In addition, Foster Grant Sun Luv was a featured sponsor to the BFYNE Fashion Show with select sunglasses styled to looks on the runway. The BFYNE fashion brand by Maryland-based designer Buki Ade, offered a great fit to help bring awareness to the pillars the SUN LUV collection that supports, including individuality, connection, and responsibility – to ourselves, each other, and our planet.

In addition, Foster Grant helped kick-off Miami Swim Week by hosting the exclusive Paraiso Miami Beach Welcome Dinner hosted for top fashion media and confirmed talent and influencer stars of Miami Swim Week including Jessie James Decker, Cindy Prado, Alexa Collins, Skyler Simpson and Maddi Webb to name a few.

"All for one and one for all" (#A4114A) is the premise behind Foster Grant's new SUN LUV collection, which revels in good habits, good vibes, and ultimate self-expression. Designed to reach a confident, fashion-forward, and bold consumer, the SUN LUV collection features premium eyewear at an accessible price point of $40. The SUN LUV collection has two moods – Chill and Play. Each mood has eight different sunglasses styles in a variety of bright and bold colorways only available at FosterGrant.com and Amazon.com.

"We know our customers want to feel good about their choice to purchase our eyewear. Foster Grant SUN LUV sunglasses are designed to help our customers express their own individuality while celebrating their connection to others and the planet," said Denna Singleton, SVP Global Marketing and Portfolio Transformation, FGX. "FGX is on a sustainability journey across our company. For the Foster Grant SUN LUV launch, we are bringing this journey to life by having all of the styles come in a 100% recyclable brown paper tube that can be reused or recycled."

The packaging is 100% recyclable, and is also stylishly printed and can be repurposed creatively. Each case comes with an A4114A® microfiber pouch and a plastic rubber A4114A® bracelet to "share the LUV" when worn out in the world.

FGX International, an EssilorLuxottica company, is a leading designer and marketer of nonprescription reading glasses, optical frames, and sunglasses with a portfolio of established, highly recognized eyewear brands and ecommerce channels including Foster Grant®, Gargoyles®, Readers.com®, SunglassWarehouse.com®, and SolarShield®. For more information, visit fgxi.com.

