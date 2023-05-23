Foster Law Firm Wins Case, Serves Justice as Judge Dismisses Criminal Charges

ATLANTA, May 23, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The Foster Law Firm and client Phillip Thomas, former Associate Athletic Director and Director of Football Operations at Morehouse College, seem like a match made in heaven. With a slogan touting, Aggressive and Effective Legal Representation, it appeared to be only natural for the firm to represent an individual who "fearing imminent danger and harm, had to make a split second decision… and that decision saved his life."

Janee J.M. Hawkins, Criminal Defense Attorney Chinwe' N. Foster, Founding Attorney

The infamous decision in question was releasing a single shot from a loaded firearm -- one that would strike its intended target, Kendrick Cooper, who had made unprovoked, physical, and threatening advances toward the defendant -- and which is now considered an act of self- defense, as newly stated in an order issued by Fulton County Superior Court Judge Robert McBurney on Friday, May 19, 2023.

This pivotal ruling comes nearly two years to the day after the May 15, 2021, Atlanta, GA, arrest of Mr. Thomas, which resulted from the shooting incident. During the entire duration of time Mr. Thomas has been under investigation, he has consistently maintained his innocence, "continuously demonstrating his non-confrontational character," and insisting he lawfully acted only in self-defense and was thereby immune from prosecution, despite being subsequently arrested and charged with both Aggravated Assault and Aggravated Battery.

Having retained The Foster Law Firm as his legal representation, Attorneys Chinwe' Foster and Janee Hawkins worked tirelessly to defend Mr. Thomas against these charges during a recent two-day hearing, held on April 6 and 7, 2023, questioning several witnesses and presenting key pieces of evidence to support Mr. Thomas's argument that his actions were in self-defense.

Judge McBurney magnanimously agreed, stating in his order that "[Phillip Thomas] was acting within the bounds of the self-defense laws that our Legislature has duly passed when he used that gun to repel what he reasonably believed to be another potentially deadly assault from Kendrick Cooper."

Following the order's timely issuance and their accompanying, newfound win, the Firm released a statement of its own:

"We live for moments like this, professionally. It was a pleasure telling Mr. Thomas's side of the story. The law does not require individuals to be defenseless against violent attacks to their persons. We are glad that justice was served."

ABOUT:

A premier firm specializing in the areas of Criminal Defense and Family Law, the Foster Law Firm was founded by principal attorney Chinwé N. Foster, who expertly leads a team of four other attorneys and one paralegal, all female, all African-American, and all relentless in their pursuit of excellence. The firm has earned a reputation for fighting to provide high quality and effective legal representation for their clients throughout the metro Atlanta area.

Press Contact:

