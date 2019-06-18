Foster Pepper and Garvey Schubert Barer Combine to Create Mission-Driven Firm, Expand Reach and Services

SEATTLE, June 18, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Foster Pepper PLLC and Garvey Schubert Barer, PC announced today they have voted to combine to create Foster Garvey, PC.

Following the combination effective date of September 1, 2019, Foster Garvey will have 180 attorneys in six offices in Seattle, Spokane, Portland, New York, Washington, D.C. and Beijing. The firms will conclude their financial integration on January 1, 2020.

With this combination, Foster Garvey will become one of the largest firms based in the Pacific Northwest, with a national reach in the markets most critical for its clients' success. The combined firm will have an expanded ability to serve several of the most influential and innovative companies and governments in the country.

Together, the firm will serve mutual clients including the Port of Seattle, as well as other prominent Pacific Northwest clients, such as Chateau Ste. Michelle, Columbia Bank, Costco Wholesale Corporation, Saltchuk, Space Needle LLC and the Washington State Convention Center.

Greg Duff, firm chair and principal of Garvey Schubert Barer and Steve DiJulio, managing partner of Foster Pepper, will serve as co-chairs of the newly formed Foster Garvey.

"We are excited and honored to partner with Foster Pepper," said Duff. "This combination of equally strong firms is a unique opportunity to strengthen and expand the services provided to our clients, including more comprehensive knowledge, greater industry insights and broader geographic reach. Both of our firms are committed to providing our clients best-in-class counsel and service. The newly formed Foster Garvey will leverage the assets of each firm. The feedback from colleagues and clients has been overwhelmingly positive, and we are very confident that this will be a great outcome for our clients and our team."

"This combination will enhance our ability to provide clients of both firms the highest level of service and support in the Pacific Northwest and across the United States for their most important business opportunities," said DiJulio. "Both firms are committed to providing innovative, effective and efficient service in a changing legal environment while maintaining cultures that value involvement in our communities and the importance of caring for our people. We are delighted to partner with Garvey Schubert Barer and look forward to building on the success of both firms as we work together for the future benefit of our clients and colleagues."

This combination solidifies Foster Garvey's position in the Pacific Northwest by creating a platform to better serve clients and deepen the firm's bench in key practice areas and industries that excel in the market, including health care, hospitality, land use and environmental services, public infrastructure finance and affordable housing, real estate, tax and benefits, technology and transportation.

The Foster Garvey combination brings together two highly respected, successful firms that are deeply aligned on their missions and core values, including strong commitments to community service, pro bono work, diversity and inclusion, a collegial and equitable work environment, and empowering their people to pursue their personal passions.

With nearly 170 years of combined history in the Pacific Northwest, Foster Pepper and Garvey Schubert Barer remain deeply committed to the region, serving the innovative companies, individuals and visionaries who have fueled the region's growth. This combination reinforces these strong community ties while leveraging an extended national and international network to serve their Pacific Northwest clients and partners beyond the region.

Both Garvey Schubert Barer and Foster Pepper are known for providing first-rate service to their clients, and they remain committed in this endeavor. The new Foster Garvey will ensure clients have access to a greater breadth of services and offerings, creating a one-stop shop for clients while preserving the relationships and culture they have come to expect. The attorneys at Foster Garvey proudly look forward to shaping the region for the next century.

In accomplishing this combination, the firms appreciate the professional services of Reh Bashey of Major, Lindsey & Africa, and Kristin Stark of Fairfax Associates.

About Foster Pepper PLLC

For more than a century, Foster Pepper has been an integral part of the growth of the Pacific Northwest community. With a team of attorneys located in Seattle and Spokane, Washington, the firm has the deep industry knowledge, commitment to client service and a collaborative environment that allow us to provide the best legal and business solutions for our clients. Foster Pepper is consistently recognized as a leading law firm by Best Lawyers in America, Chambers USA and U.S. News-Best Lawyers "Best Law Firms." More information can be found at www.foster.com.

About Garvey Schubert Barer, PC

Since its founding in 1966, Garvey Schubert Barer has provided results-oriented legal counsel to help clients – from established market leaders, to newly launched enterprises and governmental bodies – solve problems, create new opportunities and mitigate risk. The firm takes a holistic approach to managing clients' needs, with attorneys who possess deep industry experience and a thorough understanding of current and emerging issues. Garvey Schubert Barer has offices in Seattle, Portland, Washington, D.C., New York, and Beijing. More information is available on the web at www.gsblaw.com.

