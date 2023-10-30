Fostering Excellence: Estela Arco Scholarship Supports Healthcare Leaders of Tomorrow

BOCA RATON, Fla., Oct. 30, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The Estela Arco Scholarship for Healthcare Students is pleased to announce that applications are now open for the 2024 academic year. Valued at $1,000, this one-time scholarship aims to support outstanding students who are committed to pursuing careers in healthcare. By alleviating financial pressures, the scholarship empowers recipients to fully focus on their academics, extracurriculars, and professional development.

"We are thrilled to continue offering this scholarship to exceptional students who represent the future of the healthcare industry," said Estela Arco, founder of the scholarship fund and veteran pharmacist. "Now more than ever, it's critical that we invest in the next generation of healthcare professionals who will shape the landscape of patient care and wellness. I'm confident this scholarship will help pave the way for promising students to maximize their potential."

To apply, applicants must meet several eligibility criteria, including: pursuing an undergraduate degree in a healthcare field or planning to enroll in a relevant program, demonstrating academic excellence, exhibiting commitment to healthcare, desire for personal and professional growth, and strong problem-solving skills.

Applications are due by March 15, 2024. The winner will be announced on April 15, 2024. Further details regarding eligibility and the application process can be found at www.estelaarcoscholarship.com.

The scholarship was established by Estela Arco, an accomplished pharmacist with extensive experience in pharmacy operations, licensure maintenance, and patient care. Her personal wellness journey and community leadership inspired her to create this scholarship fund and pay it forward.

The Estela Arco Scholarship for Healthcare Students invests in the bright futures of students dedicated to delivering quality, compassionate care and driving meaningful change in healthcare. All students who meet eligibility criteria are strongly encouraged to apply.

About Estela Arco:

Estela Arco's accomplished career exemplifies her dedication to advancing pharmaceutical care and holistic wellbeing. As a seasoned pharmacist licensed in New Jersey and New York, she has made a profound impact through her commitment to medication compounding, dispensing, and unparalleled customer service. Her expertise shines through her oversight of pharmacy operations, licensure maintenance, and achievement of PCAB accreditation. Arco's influence extends beyond her professional work through her advocacy for balanced lifestyles and comprehensive healthcare. She imparts lifestyle and wellness advice to patients, highlighting the link between health and wellbeing.

