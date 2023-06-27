Fostering Innovation in Space

New Space Force contract marks BMNT Inc.'s fourth space-centric award in less than a year

PALO ALTO, Calif., June 27, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- With the award of a new U.S. Space Force contract to accelerate the adoption of innovative solutions, BMNT – the government innovation and transformation company – continues to grow its space practice to address the challenges of today while stimulating investment in the solutions of tomorrow.

Building on work with NASA and Aerospace Corporation, BMNT will advance innovation in the space sector through SpaceWERX's Orbital Prime initiative. This initiative, with links to NASA's Active Debris Removal strategic initiative, focuses on accelerating capabilities for On-orbit Servicing, Assembly and Manufacturing (OSAM), and stimulating industry investment to grow the Space Logistics market.

BMNT's space practice – led by its H4XLabs team – aims to accelerate and leverage commercial innovation for governments, particularly from previously overlooked startup ecosystems. The SpaceWERX Orbital Prime initiative has engaged 100+ emerging small businesses and startups, catalyzing a new community of technology providers.

"This contract will enable SpaceWERX to leverage private investment to solve mission-critical problems while stimulating industry investment in future capabilities," says Ellen Chang, BMNT VP and head of H4XLabs. "We cannot afford to simply admire commercial innovation. We must accelerate its integration with government needs before it's too late."

BMNT is also helping NASA build a new, innovative SBIR program designed to accelerate product development and reduce the risk of companies falling into the valley of death. It advises on commercial relevance and maturity of technologies and helps companies source customers and raise private capital. The effort is unique in that it uses a community-building approach to foster deep connections within cohorts of new companies. The effort focuses on innovative small businesses, especially companies new to NASA and those with women and minority founders and investors. BMNT will drive this community toward opportunities like SBIR Ignite, NASA's annual solicitation for Small Business Innovation Research.

BMNT also helps Aerospace Corporation, the only federally funded research and development center for the space enterprise, work with the startup ecosystem to solve a wide range of government problems through the accelerated adoption of space innovations.

