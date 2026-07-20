Fostering new opportunities in the Greater Bay Area and Asia's Pharmaceutical Industry

SHANGHAI, July 20, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Following the landmark success of CPHI & PMEC China in June 2026, which welcomed an unprecedented gathering of industry professionals and fostered pivotal connections across the pharmaceutical supply chain, attention now shifts to South China. Building on this momentum, CPHI & PMEC Shenzhen 2026 will take place from 16-18 September 2026 at Shenzhen Convention & Exhibition Center (SZCEC), addressing the growing demand for access to South China's key pharmaceutical markets.

As a key gateway to the Guangdong-Hong Kong-Macau Greater Bay Area, Shenzhen is uniquely positioned to drive the future of pharma innovation. The region's health industry GDP is projected to surpass 2 trillion CNY by 2028 and reach 2.5 trillion to 3 trillion CNY by 2030, offering unparalleled opportunities for growth and collaboration. Driven by this immense market potential, CPHI & PMEC Shenzhen 2026 is poised to attract an even more diverse and influential contingent of pharmaceutical buyers, hosting over 800 carefully selected exhibiting companies and more than 15,000 professional visitors from both domestic and international markets.

Addressing this market demand, CPHI & PMEC Shenzhen 2026 showcases a comprehensive spectrum of pharmaceutical products and services, including: pharma ingredients, excipients, biotech, AI tech & contract service, finished dosage, natural supply, beauty & cosmetics supply chain, packaging & drug delivery, pharma machinery, laboratory instruments & equipment, clean technology and more.

To further enhance its sourcing capabilities, the 2026 show floor introduces four strategic new zones designed to accelerate market access. In the Biotech zone, representing the GBA's thriving biopharmaceutical cluster, attendees can engage with industry leaders such as Changchun GeneScience Pharmaceutical, Hualan Biological Engineering, Chengdu Shengnuo Biopharm, Zhejiang Peptides Biotech, and Readline Biotechnology. Operational efficiency takes centre stage in the AI tech & Contract service zone, which integrates next-generation digital tools with full-cycle outsourcing, featuring pioneering firms like LogisticRX Global and 3S Pharmacological Consultation & Research GmbH. Manufacturing evolution is covered in the Smart manufacturing zone, where engineering specialists including Tablet Press Mechanical Components, Unique Machinery Technology, Jiangnan Pharmaceutical Machinery, HANYOO PHARMATECH, and Rich Packing Machinery present end-to-end production solutions. Finally, the highly dynamic Beauty & Cosmetics supply chain zone delivers cross-sector innovations through leading suppliers such as HUAMAO PHARMACEUTICAL, Bloomage Biotechnology, Hanxin Pharmaceutical, DINGKE PHARMACEUTICAL, Summitek Packaging, and GL Biochem.

Alongside the exhibition, over 20 high-level conferences and activities will convene regulatory authorities, academic experts, and industry leaders to provide comprehensive insights into policy developments, technological innovations, and market trends. The conference programme features the CPHI Shenzhen 2026 Pharmaceutical Quality Development Conference and the Next Pharma – Pharma Frontier Technology Forum, among other specialised sessions.

To facilitate strategic business connections, the event offers the Hosted buyer programme, designed to connect qualified international buyers with local suppliers, enabling efficient sourcing discussions and fostering long-term partnerships that support business expansion and market development.

Leveraging Shenzhen's strategic position as a leading innovation hub, CPHI & PMEC Shenzhen 2026 provides an essential platform for pharmaceutical advancement in South China.

Register now for your complimentary badge:

https://reg.cphi-china.cn/en/user/register

Learn more about the event:

https://www.cphi.com/china/en-gb/home.html

Contact Us: [email protected]

SOURCE CPHI & PMEC Shenzhen 2026