Fosun Pharma USA Announces Its Attendance at the 42nd Annual J.P. Morgan Healthcare Conference in San Francisco

PRINCETON, N.J., Dec. 11, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Fosun Pharma USA Inc. ("Fosun Pharma USA"), a U.S.-focused specialty pharmaceutical company, with a current portfolio comprised of specialty pharmaceutical injectable products and ophthalmics, and building a portfolio of high value, branded innovative products, is pleased to announce that Chief Executive Officer, Rong Yang, and several Fosun Pharma USA executives, will be attending the 42nd Annual J.P. Morgan Healthcare Conference (JPM '24), taking place in San Francisco, California, Jan. 8 - 11, 2024.

CEO Rong Yang will also be a panelist during Panel #1, "Navigating 2024 Capital Access, Strategic Partnerships and Cross-Border Collaboration Opportunities" at Jones Day - MSQ Global Biopharma Symposium & Networking Reception pre-JPM '24, co-hosted by Jones Day & MSQ Ventures, on Jan. 7, 2024, at 555 California Street, San Francisco, California.

Fosun Pharma USA will meet with potential partners and investors to address ongoing and future strategic developments within the company at JPM '24. If you wish to book a meeting with Fosun Pharma USA's management team, please contact us by email at [email protected].

About Fosun Pharma USA

Established in 2017 and headquartered in Princeton, New Jersey, Fosun Pharma USA Inc. is a wholly owned subsidiary of Fosun Pharma (Group) co., Ltd. Fosun Pharmaceutical (Group) Co., Ltd. ("Fosun HQ"). Fosun HQ, founded in 1994 and headquartered in Shanghai, is a top global, innovation-driven, pharmaceutical and healthcare industry group.

Created as an entrepreneurial business entity, Fosun Pharma USA is a U.S.-focused specialty pharmaceutical company, innovating through strategic partnerships and building its commercial presence in the United States. Fosun Pharma USA leverages its global parent company, Fosun Pharma Group, as well as a unique R&D model, to advance innovative products to patients in need.

Fosun Pharma USA is led by a team of highly experienced executives, who have a strong track record as leaders at both U.S. and European-based pharma companies, in both commercial operations and R&D. Its current portfolio is comprised of specialty pharmaceutical injectable products and ophthalmics, to build a portfolio of high value, branded innovative products.

The company is continuing to build its pipeline with late development stage (phase 2 and beyond) or commercial stage innovative products for the U.S. market, primarily. While Fosun Pharma USA can facilitate a partnership with Fosun HQ for the Chinese market, the focus is on U.S. rights for innovative biopharmaceutical products. Website: www.fosunpharmausa.com; Follow us on LinkedIn for more company updates: Fosun Pharma USA Inc.

Fosun Pharma USA Forward-Looking Statement

This presentation may include predictions, estimates, current target dates, current target indications, current plans, or other information (hereinafter "prospective information") that might be considered forward-looking. While these forward-looking statements represent our current judgment on what the future holds, they are subject to risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially. You are cautioned not to place undue reliance on these forward-looking statements, which reflect our opinions as to said prospective information only as of the date of this presentation. Please keep in mind that we are not obligating ourselves to revise or publicly release the results of any revision to these forward-looking statements in light of new information, developments, changed circumstances, or future events. During today's discussion, we will attempt to present some important factors relating to our business that may affect our aforementioned prospective information.

