Fosun Wealth Holdings' FinChain has reached a deep strategic cooperation with Avalanche.

FinChain to Integrate the Avalanche Network, Targeting the Development of RWA Tokenization for Traditional Financial Assets in Asia.

HONG KONG and NEW YORK, Feb. 10, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- FinChain, a blockchain finance platform under Fosun Wealth Holdings today announced an initiative to accelerate innovation and development of the blockchain financial ecosystem across Asia on the Avalanche blockchain. This marks the continued expansion of Avalanche across the Asian market and will enable FinChain to unlock tens of billions of dollars in traditional financial channels, supporting the on-chain deployment of standardized financial assets.

FinChain announced the official launch today of Asia's first yield-bearing RWA stable token — FUSD (Yield-Bearing Stablecoin FUSD), which will debut on Avalanche and is planned to be integrated across the entire Avalanche DeFi ecosystem. FUSD is backed by real-world financial assets, including but not limited to Taikang Asset Management (Hong Kong) money market funds and ChinaAMC money market funds—high-liquidity, standardized financial instruments. The token supports multi-chain interoperability and provides stable yield returns. It is designed to offer institutional users—including financial institutions, crypto-native financial firms, family offices, private equity funds, and pension funds—a new crypto-financial liquidity management tool characterized by high transparency, rapid settlement, flexible liquidity, and secure, collateral-backed design.

On February 10, FinChain hosted the "2026 Asia Crypto Finance High-Level Closed-Door Forum" in Hong Kong, during which the initiative with Avalanche was formally established. This marks a major milestone in FinChain's vision to achieve compliant interoperability across major public blockchains globally. FinChain is currently focused on building compliant cross-chain connectivity, and FUSD is positioned to become a foundational anchor asset for real, verifiable TVL across major blockchain networks.

"FUSD aims to serve as a bridge connecting Web2 standardized financial assets with the Web3 crypto-financial world," said Zhao Chen, CEO of FinChain. "The launch of FUSD will provide public blockchains, exchanges, and asset managers with an unprecedented yield-bearing stable token. Together with Avalanche, we look forward to shaping a new on-chain landscape for trillions of dollars in financial assets."

Avalanche, known for its high performance and compliance-friendly architecture, has become the preferred blockchain infrastructure for global financial institutions and enterprise use cases. Through its integration with FinChain, Avalanche will support the circulation and adoption of FUSD by financial institutions within its e ecosystem, highlighting its confidence in expanding real, compliant assets through globally regulated financial assets.

Jacky Kong, Head of Ava Labs Hong Kong, commented:

"Through FUSD, we will provide real financial assets in Asia with broad liquidity and collaboration opportunities within the Avalanche ecosystem and across global financial markets. This initiative with FinChain enables more traditional financial assets to seamlessly enter the blockchain world. Avalanche currently has over USD 1.2 billion in on-chain TVL and hosts high-quality RWA assets such as BlackRock BUIDL and Apollo ACRED, involving institutions including JPMorgan, Citi, and BlackRock. We expect FinChain to significantly scale the volume of real, liquid on-chain assets in the future."

As a leading financial blockchain platform, FinChain will work closely with Avalanche to build a robust on-chain ecosystem for standardized financial assets across Asia. Leveraging FinChain's strong network and technical capabilities, this initiative is expected to unlock tens of billions of dollars in financial channels and drive innovation in institutional asset tokenization, cross-border payments, and DeFi applications.

About Avalanche

Avalanche is an ultra-fast, low-latency blockchain platform designed for builders who need high performance at scale. The network's architecture allows for the creation of sovereign, efficient and fully interoperable public and private layer 1 (L1) blockchains which leverage the Avalanche Consensus Mechanism to achieve high throughput and near-instant transaction finality. The ease and speed of launching an L1, and the breadth of architectural customization choices, make Avalanche the perfect environment for a composable multi-chain future.

Supported by a global community of developers and validators, Avalanche offers a fast, low-cost environment for building decentralized applications (dApps). With its combination of speed, flexibility, and scalability, Avalanche is the platform of choice for innovators pushing the boundaries of blockchain technology.

About FinChain

FinChain is a Web3 brand incubated by Fosun Wealth Holdings, dedicated to building a global real-world financial blockchain network. FinChain collaborates with major public blockchains worldwide to construct decentralized, compliant layers and develop a unified on-chain identity system. Its mission is to expand cross-border liquidity reserves for financial institutions and stablecoin issuers, while providing compliant decentralized infrastructure for fintech developers globally.

By fostering on-chain trust mechanisms, enhancing transparency of financial assets, and improving financing and investment efficiency, FinChain is committed to building a compliant, decentralized financial ecosystem for the future.

