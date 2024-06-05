Fosway recognises inploi in Talent Acquisition 9-Grid™ as the UK candidate experience platform gains market traction

Inclusion recognises inploi's ability to meet the complex needs of global enterprise customers, including the Compass Group and AS Watson

Adoption of inploi's candidate experience software has accelerated post-pandemic

LONDON, June 5, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- UK software scale-up inploi has been recognised in the Potential Challenger Zone in the 2024 Fosway 9-Grid™ for Talent Acquisition . The news follows a strong year of contract wins against much larger and more-established vendors.

inploi's candidate experience platform has been recognised by Fosway for its performance, potential, market presence, human-first methodology, and personal approach. With a host of recent client wins – including The Compass Group , Bourne Leisure (Haven and Warner Leisure Hotels), the AS Watson Group, and wagamama – demonstrating their progress, inploi will also soon announce two significant new contracts in the forthcoming month following competitive tender and pitch processes.

The platform addresses deficiencies in the candidate experience provided by incumbent talent attraction technologies. By integrating with Applicant Tracking Systems, inploi delivers substantial reductions in recruitment marketing spend, improves candidate quality, accelerates time to interview and hire, and realises material time savings for enterprise talent teams.

With products encompassing social media and programmatic job advertising, conversion optimised careers pages, AI-powered chatbot technology , and powerful reporting and analytics tools, inploi empowers brands to reach and engage the future of their workforce effectively and efficiently.

"In a tight job market, developing deeper insights on candidates gives hopeful employers a cutting edge, but there is a need to go beyond just statistics and many candidates feel disconnected from potential employers", said David Wilson, CEO and founder of Fosway Group. "By leveraging personalised assessments and emphasizing individual qualities, inploi looks to bridge the gap between candidates and employers. Congratulations to the team on their inclusion this year as a Potential Challenger."

Martin Wonham, wagamama talent acquisition and employer brand manager, added: "inploi has completely overhauled our front-end process for candidates, making it a seamless, engaging, and market leading experience. The company has become an invaluable partner to our talent acquisition team and an integral part of our forward-looking strategy when it comes to our attraction methods and front-end candidate experience."

Matthew de la Hey, CEO of inploi, added: "In a fiercely competitive talent market, companies using outdated strategies and legacy technologies will fall behind their competitors. Talent acquisition technology has not kept pace with innovation in other spheres, and organisations are paying the price. We're changing that, working with a growing number of major enterprise clients to deliver material improvements across the board at a fraction of the cost – and substantially more quickly than incumbent providers.

"We use AI and automation where appropriate, but believe fundamentally that it should be used to free up humans to be more human, rather than performing low value-add, repetitive tasks," de la Hey added. "Part of the beauty is inploi's ability to integrate with existing technology rather than replace it."

In addition to the Fosway recognition, inploi has also been shortlisted for the Talent Tech Innovation of the Year and the Candidate Experience Solution of the Year for this year's TIARA Awards .

About inploi

inploi is a UK-based talent acquisition software scale-up, on a mission to help employers forge authentic connections with the future of their workforce. inploi's platform enables large companies in high-volume hiring sectors to deliver world-class candidate experiences, while maximising the efficiency and effectiveness of their talent acquisition and people teams. inploi's suite of SaaS solutions seamlessly integrates with other HCM systems to maximise their effectiveness and improve hiring outcomes for large employers: cutting recruitment costs, increasing revenue, and filling vacancies with great people. Existing clients include The Compass Group, Bourne Leisure (Haven and Warner Leisure Hotels), wagamama, and the AS Watson Group (Superdrug, Savers, The Perfume Shop).

See the inploi website for more information www.inploi.com .

About the Fosway 9-Grid™

Fosway Group is Europe's #1 HR industry analyst. The Fosway 9-Grid™ provides a unique assessment of the principal learning and talent supply options available to organisations in EMEA. The analysis is based on extensive independent research and insights from Fosway's Corporate Research Network of over 250 organisations, including BP, HSBC, PwC, RBS, Sanofi, Shell, and Vodafone.

Visit the Fosway website at www.fosway.com for more information on Fosway Group's research and services.

