Latest debuts include new range hood innovations and compact solutions for healthier kitchens

PARSIPPANY, N.J., Feb. 17, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- FOTILE, a global pioneer in household appliances, is celebrating 30 years of kitchen mastery at the 2026 Kitchen and Bath Industry Show (KBIS), showcasing a new lineup of products designed to support healthier, more efficient everyday experiences in modern kitchens.

FOTILE Celebrates 30 Years of Kitchen Mastery at KBIS 2026

Globally recognized for its approach to engineering powerful range hoods, FOTILE has spent decades advancing airflow performance, grease capture, and noise reduction to keep families safe, protected, and healthy in the heart of their homes, the kitchen. Anchoring the brand's presence at KBIS 2026, that expertise comes to life through two new range hood solutions:

5.0 VentiCore™ Series Inclined Vent Range Hood (JQG7515) : The 5th-Gen Inclined Range Hood brings professional, intelligent ventilation to modern homes. Powered by an all-new VentiCore™ system, it delivers 1,030 Pa static pressure, rare in residential hoods, to overcome long or twisted ducts in many homes. Achieving 95.4% grease filtration and 98.6% odor reduction, it ensures clean, fresh air at every level. Whisper-quiet at 1.1 sone, with gesture, voice (Amazon Alexa & Google Assistant), and app control, it creates a cleaner, smarter, and calmer cooking space. For added convenience, the hood integrates with FOTILE's FreshBake™ Electric Range (RES30552) and automatically turns on when the oven or cooktop is in use.

Invisible Range Hood (Y8): FOTILE's Invisible Range Hood Y8 is the world's first to combine a fully concealed hood and an inclined vent system, uniting elegance and power in one seamless form. Disappearing into cabinetry, it offers extensive smoke capture and rapid air refresh for a cleaner, healthier kitchen. Its bionic aeroacoustic engineering keeps the kitchen at a whisper-quiet noise level, while the 24/7 air management system detects and eliminates fumes in 60 seconds. An aviation-grade folding mechanism tested for 50,000 cycles ensures lasting reliability and peace of mind.

Alongside its range hood innovations, FOTILE will introduce a new evolution of its in-sink dishwasher, designed to maximize functionality in modern kitchens:

X20 MAX In-Sink Dishwasher: Combining a sink, dishwasher, and produce purifier into a single all-in-one system, the X20 MAX brings professional-grade cleaning and healthier food preparation within reach in any home, including apartments, ADUs, RVs, or small urban spaces. It features High-Pressure HydroJet™ technology for fast, effective cleaning, along with a built-in four-stage purification system that helps reduce pesticide residue and purines on fruits, vegetables, and seafood, supporting safer, healthier meals. Countertop-mounted, its ergonomic top-open design improves accessibility and ease of use by eliminating the need to bend.

"We're excited to celebrate 30 years of engineering functional, stylish, and family-oriented appliances that cater to households of all types and sizes," said Jonathan Li, General Manager at FOTILE. "Our KBIS 2026 showcase reflects how FOTILE is continuing to innovate for the way people actually cook and live today, while prioritizing overall wellness in the kitchen."

Visit FOTILE at KBIS 2026 in the West Hall of the Orange County Convention Center in Orlando, FL, at booth #W1373 to see the brand's broad range of elevated kitchen solutions.

For further information on FOTILE, please visit https://us.fotileglobal.com.

About FOTILE

FOTILE has a rich history of designing, engineering, and manufacturing unique and innovative kitchen appliances for over 30 years. FOTILE's journey started in 1996 when it set out to build the best kitchen range hood focused on extraction power with the least amount of noise. Noticing a gap in the market, FOTILE was created to engineer innovative products that solve consumers' pain points and elevate their experience in the kitchen. Today, FOTILE is a major manufacturer of kitchen appliances, such as range hoods, cooktops, sink-dishwasher combo systems, and various ovens that use various cooking technologies.

Media Contact: [email protected]

