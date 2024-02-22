Latest Launches Include a Cohesive Moonshadow Appliance Collection, Insert Range Hood, and a Single-Unit Countertop Dishwasher

PARSIPPANY, N.J., Feb. 22, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- FOTILE, an esteemed pioneer in household appliances on a global scale, proudly announces its participation in the Kitchen and Bath Industry Business Show (KBIS) at the Las Vegas Convention Center, taking place from February 27th to February 29th. With a commitment to engineering innovative products that offer an elevated cooking experience and a healthier kitchen environment, FOTILE is poised to showcase its latest advancements at booth #W2001.

FOTILE Returns to KBIS 2024 to Unveil New Kitchen Innovations and Collections

Drawing on their storied legacy and unwavering dedication to quality, FOTILE manufactures functional, aesthetic, and family-oriented appliances that combine cutting-edge technology and ergonomic designs to cater to the ever-evolving needs of diverse households worldwide, regardless of size, shape, or lifestyle.

"We are thrilled to introduce our newest innovations at this year's KBIS show," said Stein Shi, Vice President at FOTILE America. "Our latest kitchen solutions represent the culmination of extensive research, engineering expertise, and customer feedback. From enhanced performance to intuitive features, these products are designed to empower home cooks and enrich kitchen experiences like never before."

Featured products that will be on display at KBIS 2024 include:

Moonshadow Collection

Inspired by the intricate artistry of Chinese ink paintings and refined through meticulous craftsmanship, the exclusive Moonshadow Collection stands as a testament to subtlety, adaptability, and elegance. Derived from countless household visits and refined through a rigorous sampling process, the Moonshadow color palette sets a new standard in sophistication, while the premium AG glass material, which is found in iPhone screens, yields an anti-glare, fingerprint-proof, pearl-like finish. The collection includes:

30" Moonshadow Slant Vent Range Hood | JQG7507-Y : This innovative slant vent range hood prevents the dispersion of harmful smoke and odors in the kitchen thanks to its unique 90-degree automatic capture shield, powerful dual DC motors, and extra-wide fume inlet that delivers consistent suction from all angles. Exclusive to the Moonshadow Collection, this range hood will seamlessly synchronize with the Moonshadow Tri-Ring Cooktop and automatically turn on the fan and LED lights at the turn of a knob. Enhancing convenience, it also features motion activation for hands-free operation, an auto delay shut-off, and a screen lock for easy cleaning.





Single Unit Dishwasher | SD1F-S1

This multi-functional countertop drop-in dishwasher functions as a dish cleaner and sanitizer for produce and seafood. Ergonomically designed, it eliminates the need for repetitive bending over while loading dishes, offering convenience and comfort. Powered by an Intelligent 360˚ Cleaning System, a 20-minute quick wash achieves a 99.99% bacteria elimination on dishware, and the produce and seafood mode effectively removes over 90% of pesticide residue, ensuring a thorough cleaning and promoting food safety for a healthier kitchen.

36" Insert Range Hood | BIG3610

Recognized as the recipient of the prestigious Kitchen Silver for the Best of KBIS 2023 Award and now officially available for purchase, the FOTILE Insert Range Hood delivers high-extraction fume capture capabilities and a customizable and clean design. Equipped with Automatic Height Adjustment and a Permanent Magnet Synchronous Motor, the range hood provides superior ventilation without compromising ambient noise levels, whether operating at high or low speeds. Supported by hidden and flush installations, its sleek stainless-steel design adds a touch of elegance to any kitchen space, while the easy-to-use touch controls and sync capabilities to select FOTILE cooktops offer exemplary convenience.

Visit FOTILE at Booth #W2001 at KBIS to observe on-site demonstrations of new launches and view FOTILE's entire portfolio of innovative appliances, including range hoods, tiny house solutions, and more. For more information on FOTILE, please visit https://us.fotileglobal.com.

About FOTILE

FOTILE has a rich history of designing, engineering, and manufacturing unique and innovative kitchen appliances for over 27 years. FOTILE's journey started in 1996 when it set out to build the best kitchen range hood focused on extraction power with the least amount of noise. Noticing a gap in the market, FOTILE was created to engineer innovative products that solve consumers' pain points and elevate their experience in the kitchen. Today, FOTILE is a major manufacturer of kitchen appliances, such as range hoods, cooktops, sink-dishwasher combo systems, and various ovens that use various cooking technologies.

About NKBA & KBIS

The National Kitchen & Bath Association (NKBA) is the not-for-profit trade association that owns the Kitchen & Bath Industry Show® (KBIS), as part of Design & Construction Week ® (DCW). With nearly 50,000 members in all segments of the kitchen and bath design and remodeling industry, the NKBA has educated and led the industry since the association's founding in 1963. The NKBA envisions a world where everyone enjoys safe, beautiful, and functional kitchen and bath spaces. The mission of the NKBA is to inspire, lead, and empower the kitchen and bath industry through the creation of certifications, specialty badges, marketplaces, and networks.

Media Contact: [email protected]

SOURCE FOTILE