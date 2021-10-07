FOTL, Inc. Commits to 1.5-Degree-Celsius Pathway to Reduce Greenhouse Gas Emissions by 2030

BOWLING GREEN, Ky., Oct. 7, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The emission reduction targets set by Fruit of the Loom, Inc. have been approved by the Science Based Targets initiative (SBTi) as consistent with levels required to meet the most ambitious goals of the Paris Agreement. Details on these targets, along with updates on the progress of the Company's sustainability goals, are now available in the Company's second annual sustainability report published as part of their Fruitful Futures sustainability plan. The newly released 2020 Fruitful Futures Sustainability Report can be found on www.FOTLInc.com.

"The latest Intergovernmental Panel on Climate Change report makes it clear that more needs to be done – and faster," said Melissa Burgess Taylor, Chairman and CEO of Fruit of the Loom, Inc. "We are pleased to be recognized by the SBTi for our commitment to reduce our greenhouse gas emissions in line with what the latest science has told us is needed to prevent the most damaging effects of climate change."

Fruit of the Loom, Inc.'s operational greenhouse gas emission targets (Scope 1 and 2) are consistent with reductions required to keep warming to 1.5 degrees Celsius, and their target for value chain emissions (Scope 3) meets the SBTi's criteria for ambitious value chain goals. The SBTi is a collaboration between the Carbon Disclosure Project, the United Nations Global Compact, World Resources Institute and the World Wide Fund for Nature. The SBTi defines and promotes best practice in science-based target setting and independently assesses companies' targets.

Fruit of the Loom, Inc. plans to achieve its ambitious goals through an increase in energy efficiency by investing in 100% renewable electricity and the use of more sustainable and recycled raw materials. The Company is well on the way to achieving their goals, with 60% of electricity sourced from renewable sources, a 33% increase from 2019 levels.

The commitment to a science-based target is just one of the many goals in the Company's global sustainability plan, Fruitful Futures. It connects Fruit of the Loom, Inc.'s portfolio of iconic brands, including Fruit of the Loom®, Russell Athletic®, Spalding® and Vanity Fair®.

Other key highlights during the 2020 reporting year include:

Completing 100% implementation of new return-to-work protocols through its global Work Healthy | Stay Healthy program to ensure the health and safety of its employees during the COVID-19 pandemic.

Implementing a Diversity and Inclusion strategy that included benchmarking the workforce, identifying areas for improvement and a rollout of global training resources.

Donating more than $1.1 million in product and monetary donations through its newly launched Threads of Change program, in response to community needs.

in product and monetary donations through its newly launched Threads of Change program, in response to community needs. Identifying that 94% of its cotton was sustainably sourced in the U.S., with a goal to source 100% sustainable cotton by 2025. Additionally, 100% of all retail paper-based material was recyclable and 87% of retail packaging was made with recycled plastic content.

"Fruitful Futures has made our sustainability priorities clear across our global organization," said Burgess Taylor. "We are excited to pursue the opportunities ahead across our environmental, social and governance platform to create long-term value to our employees, customers, consumers and business partners."

Fruit of the Loom, Inc., a Berkshire Hathaway subsidiary, is an international leader in the design, manufacture and marketing of family apparel, intimates, athletic apparel, and sporting equipment. The company has a robust portfolio of iconic brands, including heritage brands with over a century of influence, such as Fruit of the Loom®, Russell Athletic®, Jerzees®, Spalding®, and Vanity Fair®. Fruit of the Loom, Inc. is a global holding company headquartered in Bowling Green, Kentucky. For more information on Fruit of the Loom, Inc., please visit FOTLinc.com.

