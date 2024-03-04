Fotografiska New York Will Celebrate PEOPLE's 50th Anniversary with One-of-a-Kind Photography Exhibition from May 9 - June 2

The exhibit will cover 50 years of the brand's most iconic photography from major cultural events of the 20th century

NEW YORK, March 4, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Today, on PEOPLE's 50th anniversary, Fotografiska New York is excited to announce that it will present the brand's first-ever museum exhibition . PEOPLE: Celebrating 50 Years will open on May 9, 2024, featuring original covers and photographs from the magazine, multimedia, and interactive elements that let visitors become cover stars. The unique archive includes images and ephemera that celebrate the world's most beloved celebrities and capture cultural moments that captivated the world.

The first PEOPLE cover. Fotografiska New York

Since its inception in 1974, PEOPLE has stayed true to its original mission of covering extraordinary people doing ordinary things and ordinary people doing extraordinary things, giving its audience a front-row seat on pop culture and an intimate look into the lives of everyday heroes. From its first nationwide cover with Mia Farrow (recreated by Taylor Swift for the brand's 40th anniversary) to unforgettable covers of Princess Diana and the 9/11 tragedy, PEOPLE has featured A-listers and newsmakers and people from all walks of life, showcasing the diversity and dynamism of the human experience.

PEOPLE's success has been deeply connected to the power of the photographic image, with the very first prospectus for the magazine stating, "the succession of dramatic images should make turning the pages irresistible." Some of the greatest photographers of their generation have worked with the magazine, including Martin Schoeller, Harry Benson, Gordon Parks, Co Rentmeester (and daughter Coliena Rentmeester), Ruven Afanador, Cass Bird, Elinor Carucci and Art Streiber who is also creating the cover of PEOPLE's 50th Special Issue on newsstands on April 12, 2024.

"The history of PEOPLE is a microcosm of the changes that have happened in pop culture over the past 50 years," said Sophie Wright, Executive Director of Fotografiska New York. "At the heart of this story is photography, and we are delighted to collaborate on this exhibition that celebrates the images that have defined PEOPLE and brought its human centered storytelling to life. Featuring well known subjects from film, fashion, music and beyond, to issue based reportage – it gives our visitors a chance to revisit some of its most notable coverage of the past 50 years."

"For 50 years, PEOPLE has chronicled the biggest moments in pop culture, and our photographs–combined with our unparalleled reporting–have given the world an up close and personal look not only at world's most high-profile names, but also the unseen stories that make up the fabric of this country," says Wendy Naugle, Editor in Chief, PEOPLE. "We are excited to show the brand's evolution as we continue to innovate and lead the pop culture conversation on all platforms. I can't wait for everyone to enjoy this immersive, multimedia experience at Fotografiska."

The exhibit is co-curated by Pauline Vermare, an independent photography historian and curator based in New York City. Vermare was formerly the cultural director of Magnum Photos in New York, and a curator at the International Center of Photography and The Museum of Modern Art. She previously worked at the Fondation Henri Cartier-Bresson, in Paris.

PEOPLE: Celebrating 50 Years will run from May 9 through June 2, 2024, and will include live events and panels throughout the month.

About Fotografiska

Fotografiska is the contemporary museum for photography, art, and culture. Founded in Stockholm in 2010 and led globally by its Chairman Yoram Roth, Fotografiska is a destination to discover world-class photography, eclectic programming, elevated dining, and surprising new perspectives.

Guided by a mission to inspire a more conscious world through the power of photography, art, and culture, Fotografiska produces dynamic and unparalleled rotating exhibitions, spanning various genres in inclusive environments. With a dedicated international community and locations in Stockholm, New York City, Tallinn, Berlin and Shanghai, Fotografiska is the premier global gathering place for photography and culture.

About PEOPLE

Dotdash Meredith's PEOPLE revolutionized personality journalism when it launched as a weekly in 1974 with a mission to celebrate extraordinary people doing ordinary things and ordinary people doing extraordinary things. Ubiquitous and still at the center of pop culture for 50 years, the PEOPLE brand is accessible across all media and platforms (print, digital, video, podcasts, social) bringing more than 100 million consumers a unique mix of breaking entertainment news, exclusive photos, video, unparalleled access to the red carpet, celebrities, and in-depth reporting on the most compelling newsmakers of our time. An essential component of PEOPLE's editorial vision remains human interest stories, which touch and often mirror the lives of our passionate audience. ComScore ranks the PEOPLE/Entertainment Weekly Digital Network No. 1 in the entertainment news category.

