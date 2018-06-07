FotoIN Now Automates Project Photo Documentation to Autodesk BIM 360 Docs

ATLANTA, June 7, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- FotoIN Mobile Corporation (FotoIN), today announced completion of the integration with Autodesk Forge platform. FotoIN's patented, best-in-class, construction photo documentation solution is now directly connected with BIM 360 Docs file management to further simplify photo documentation capture and management across photo-heavy use cases in AEC.

FotoIN brings its patented photo documentation system to Autodesk's BIM 360 Docs project teams.

BIM 360's open platform is built on Autodesk Forge, a cloud developer and API platform that enables customers and third-party developers to easily integrate construction apps and tools to connect workflows, including preconstruction, fabrication, site execution, handover and operations.

By automating and streamlining the connection to BIM 360 Docs, project teams will be able to capture and manage photos and associated data across enterprise using FotoIN mobile, web and desktop applications with the photos and data automatically organized to appropriate folder hierarchy in BIM 360 Docs, saving users 75 percent of time in the field and office.

"Construction teams generate extraordinary amounts of data, including thousands of photos documenting issues and progress of a project," said Sarah Hodges, senior director of Autodesk's construction business line. "FotoIN's integration with the Autodesk BIM 360 project management platform allows our shared customers to break down data silos and bring all of their photo documentation into one place alongside all other project information. We are pleased to have FotoIN as a partner and look forward to bringing added value to our customers."

Both FotoIN and Autodesk are leaders in promoting open integration between solution providers in AEC-related industries and sponsors of Construction Progress Coalition (CPC), a non-profit organization promoting open integration and development of standards in AEC, as well as this week's Open Integration Summit at the AEC NEXT and Spar 3D conference in Anaheim, California.

"We're very excited about this partnership with Autodesk and look forward to together bringing more simplicity and power to photo documentation in AEC through open integration," added Sly Barisic, CEO and co-founder of FotoIN and director of partnerships for Construction Progress Coalition.

About FotoIN Mobile Corporation

FotoIN Mobile Corporation (FotoIN) is the leading provider of business photo documentation solutions, with patented end-to-end, best-in-class field photo documentation and reporting technology that is easy, actionable and open. Field users just snap and tag photos and reports and FotoIN takes care of the rest, including automated filing to customers' existing storage, project management and other systems, directly from the field. FotoIN delivers significant cost savings through reduced dispute resolution costs and increased productivity and efficiency across the organization in field-heavy industries including restoration, construction, engineering and property management. Used by AECOM Tishman, ATI Restoration and Regency Centers, FotoIN has been recognized for its innovative solution by the Technology Association of Georgia. The mobile app is available for download in Apple's App Store and on Google Play.

For more information, visit www.fotoin.com.

About Autodesk & BIM 360 Docs

Autodesk makes software for people who make things. For anyone who has ever driven a high-performance car, admired a towering skyscraper, used a smartphone or watched a great film, chances are they've experienced what millions of Autodesk customers are doing with our software. Autodesk gives people the power to make anything.

With BIM 360 Docs, construction teams can manage blueprints, 2D plans, 3D BIM models and any other project documents. BIM 360 Docs is designed to streamline document management processes. Consolidate all project sheets and designs and set up standard templates and workflows to maximize efficiency.

To learn more, please visit Autodesk and BIM 360 Docs.

To learn more about Construction Progress Coalition, please visit https://www.constructionprogress.org/.

