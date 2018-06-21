Fotona's Annual IFW Meeting attracts over 700 Laser Experts from 56 Countries

A global panel of medical laser professionals covered the latest developments and research findings from the field of laser medicine. Topics covered were grouped into three main categories: 1) Aesthetics & Dermatology; 2) Dentistry and 3) Gynecology.

TightSculpting ® Remains One of the Most Sought-After Aesthetic Laser Procedures

This year the Aesthetics & Dermatology program was ground breaking with the introduction of further optimized TightSculpting® procedures. TightSculpting® is Fotona's unique non-invasive method for superficial skin tightening and fat reduction which combines a tightening procedure using the disruptive new pulse shapes/durations, powered by ASP Er:YAG technology and enabling non-invasive hyper-thermic fat reduction using deep penetrating Nd:YAG. The new Fotona Dynamis laser system now allow practitioners to select the appropriate protocol for specific patients and treatments. Optimal parameters for safe and effective multi-area cycled hyper thermic laser fat reduction treatment of large body surfaces were based on a recently concluded multi-institutional research study. This makes the procedure extremely user-friendly as the laser system selects the appropriate parameters suitable for each individual patient's skin type.

It was also demonstrated how practitioners are now able to perform optimized collagen remodeling and skin tightening for applications such as TightSculpting® with the introduction of the next-generation T-Runner. This high-performance Er:YAG scanner available with Fotona's award-winning Dynamis laser system operates in a V-FotonaSmooth® mode, enabling unique Dual Tissue Remodeling (DTR), a process of fast heat shocking of the epithelium combined with slow thermal regeneration of the dermis. With the V-FotonaSmooth® mode, the system provides the operator with the information on the surface temperature intensity and the regenerated skin depth.

New Endodontic Laser Protocols

The Dental program presented its latest research and innovations in the field of endodontics. The SWEEPS® protocol, available with the LightWalker laser system, is an advanced and highly effective root canal procedure which delivers a special ASP sequence of pulses into the irrigation fluid in the root canal, accelerating the collapse of initial and secondary bubbles. The result is the emission of primary and secondary shock waves in spatially confined root canals, enhancing the direct removal of the smear layer and disinfection. This year, Fotona presented a new S-SWEEPS modality with "super short" (<25 microsecond) Er:YAG laser pulses. This super-short pulse modality is intended for enhanced photodynamic streaming of the irrigants, independently of the tooth type or root canal dimension and shape. Furthermore, Fotona introduced an improved X-SWEEPS modality for shock-wave based SWEEPS procedures which enables practitioners to select optimal parameters for shock-wave generation depending on the size of the endodontic chamber preparation.

This year's program included the graduation ceremony for graduating students of the Laser and Health Academy (LA&HA) Masters in Laser Dentistry program. The LA&HA Master's Program is a globally recognized educational curriculum designed by the Laser and Health Academy to provide laser dentists with a comprehensive level of knowledge and confidence about laser use in dentistry.

An Exceptionally Fruitful Year for Evidence-Based Laser Gynecology

In the last 12 months, clinical research in gynecology conducted by Fotona and its network of expert laser practitioners and institutions has been extremely productive and has made an immense mark in the medical field. Fotona leads the way with the highest number of gynecological publications in the most highly respected, peer-reviewed international journals. Clinically proven results have been published in more than 35 SCI (high Science Citation Index) publications. The following recently published studies deserve special attention:

Dr. Adolf Lukanovic and dr. Mija Blaganje published the first ever randomized controlled trial study which proves that a single Er:YAG laser therapy session improves the impact of stress urinary incontinence (SUI) symptoms on quality of life and sexual function in premenopausal parous women significantly better than placebo.

and dr. Mija Blaganje published the first ever randomized controlled trial study which proves that a single Er:YAG laser therapy session improves the impact of stress urinary incontinence (SUI) symptoms on quality of life and sexual function in premenopausal parous women significantly better than placebo. , Dr. Marco Gambacciani et al. published the longest follow-up study ever conducted on the long-term (2 year) efficacy of the Er:YAG laser treatment of genitourinary syndrome of menopause (GSM) and SUI. The study shows that laser treatment significantly improves GSM symptoms for 12 months after the last laser application, proving that Er:YAG laser therapy of GSM and mild-to moderate SUI is a safe and effective ambulatory procedure, having not only rapid but also long-lasting effects on GSM symptoms.

IFW participants had the opportunity to learn about the most recent scientifically proven clinical results for safe, non-invasive, non-surgical and effective laser treatment of numerous gynecological indications with the FotonaSmooth laser system.

The successful International Fotona Weekend allowed active collaboration between the laser industry and medical professionals for continual development and improvement of laser applications. The 16th IFW which will take place from May 22nd to 25th 2019 at the alpine resort of Lake Bled in Slovenia.

