Fotophase Launches to Bring Photography into the Neuroarts Movement

New 501(c)(3) nonprofit explores the transformational nature of photography through aesthetic experiences to enhance health and well–being.

NEW YORK, April 7, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Fotophase, a nonprofit working at the intersection of photography, neuroscience, and neuroarts, has launched with a mission to inspire self-discovery, personal growth, and transformation through image-making. Through educational programs, experiential workshops, and community exhibitions, Fotophase invites people to engage with photography not simply as a technical skill, but as a practice of attention, observation, and personal expression.

Photo: Mysti Bicoy

Fotophase was founded by a multidisciplinary team spanning photography, medicine, and creative leadership: James Rice, a photographer whose personal journey back to the camera after decades of loss helped inspire the initiative; Gene Beyt, MD, a physician, educator, and longtime photographer with expertise in human-centered design and aesthetic experience; David Butow, an internationally recognized photojournalist whose work has documented major global events for decades; and Kiran Karnani, Chief Marketing Officer of Harlowe and former Vice President of Marketing for Leica Camera.

"After my mother, photographer Marilyn Rice, was killed by gun violence when I was nine years old, photography disappeared from my life for decades," said James Rice, co-founder of Fotophase. "It wasn't until I picked up a camera again at 49 that something began to shift. Fotophase grew from the realization that the way we see the world can shape the way we understand our lives."

Neuroarts is an emerging interdisciplinary field exploring the relationship between aesthetic experience and human perception. "Photography encourages the intentional observation of light, form, and relationships," said Gene Beyt, MD, co-founder of Fotophase. "This act of seeing can open new ways of perceiving and making meaning." Beyt offers references and resources that inform this work on the Fotophase website.

Fotophase advances its mission through the Marilyn Rice Fund, which expands access to photography and aesthetic experiences for people who have experienced illness or trauma.

About Fotophase

Fotophase is a 501(c)(3) nonprofit organization working at the intersection of photography and neuroscience to establish photography as a recognized practice within the field of neuroarts. Through educational programs, experiential workshops, and community exhibitions, Fotophase explores how the act of making images can support personal growth and transformation. The Marilyn Rice Fund, a core initiative of Fotophase, expands access to photography and aesthetic experiences for people who have experienced illness or trauma. Follow Fotophase on Instagram at https://www.instagram.com/fotophase.neuroarts and on LinkedIn at https://www.linkedin.com/company/fotophase/. Learn more at https://fotophase.org.

Media Contact: Kiran Karnani, [email protected], 917-998-8449

SOURCE Fotophase