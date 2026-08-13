FouAnalytics announces global availability of FouAnalytics ClickTrackers to bring independent measurement to social media and search campaigns where landing-page tagging is not possible

NEW YORK, Aug. 13, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- FouAnalytics, the independent analytics and verification platform for digital advertising, websites and mobile apps, today announced FouAnalytics ClickTrackers, a new capability that enables advertisers to measure the quality of traffic arriving from social platforms without installing FouAnalytics code on their landing pages.

Marketers now pour a large share of their budgets into platforms like Instagram, YouTube and TikTok, but once someone clicks an ad there, most advertisers have no independent way to measure 1) the quantity the clicks (they have to rely on the platform's reporting) or 2) the quality of the clicks. FouAnalytics ClickTrackers gives advertisers their own data on click quality instead of relying solely on the platforms' own reporting.

The launch addresses a persistent measurement gap for advertisers buying media in walled gardens – closed platforms – such as Instagram, YouTube and TikTok. These platforms do not allow FouAnalytics or other independent third parties to measure the ad impressions themselves within their advertising environments. At the same time, many advertisers and agencies cannot add code to campaign landing pages because those pages are owned or managed by another organization, built on restricted platforms or subject to technical, legal, cybersecurity or compliance constraints.

FouAnalytics ClickTrackers provide an alternative. Advertisers can use a FouAnalytics ClickTracker as the click through URL in their campaigns to get comprehensive FouAnalytics data about users who click through from social platforms, without requiring on-site code on the destination page.

The capability is already live with three clients – financial services, insurance and DTC (direct to consumer) doing entirely social media activations.

"Advertisers should not have to accept a blind spot simply because a walled garden does not permit independent measurement of ad impressions or because a landing page cannot be tagged," said Dr. Augustine Fou, founder of FouAnalytics. "ClickTrackers give advertisers the data to "see Fou themselves," to evaluate the traffic arriving from their campaigns rather than relying only on the metrics reported by the platform selling the ads."

Of note, the legacy verification vendors selling verification, viewability and brand safety services for walled gardens don't collect any data themselves. Instead, they receive data from the platforms themselves, like Google and Meta. They then "perform calculations" on the data and supply reports to customers.

"This is not 'independent' measurement," said Dr. Fou. "This is the platforms grading their own homework, disguised as independence because some other vendor supplied the report."

ClickTrackers extend FouAnalytics' broader approach to real advertising governance: providing detailed, understandable data that enables practitioners to determine whether campaigns are reaching real people and producing meaningful outcomes. Rather than treating transparency as a certification, score or black-box conclusion, FouAnalytics is designed to give advertisers the underlying evidence needed to assess quality and act on it.

For campaigns where landing-page tagging is available, FouAnalytics can measure traffic and downstream activity on the site. ClickTrackers expand measurement coverage to situations where that implementation is not feasible, allowing advertisers to bring more paid social campaigns into their independent analytics and governance process.

This is particularly relevant as marketers allocate larger budgets to closed platforms – i.e. walled gardens. Platform dashboards can report clicks and other performance metrics, but advertisers often need an independent view at the point of click: the quantity of clicks, the quality of incoming traffic, patterns that may indicate automated activity and the relative value of traffic from different campaigns or sources.

FouAnalytics ClickTrackers are available now for qualifying campaigns. Advertisers and agencies interested in implementation can contact FouAnalytics to discuss campaign setup, measurement requirements and reporting.

About FouAnalytics

Created by Dr. Augustine Fou, FouAnalytics is the most trusted, and the only truly independent analytics platform for digital ads, websites, and mobile apps. The platform provides detailed analytical data so practitioners can "see Fou themselves"™ why something is "high humanness," and troubleshoot what is not good quality. Today FouAnalytics is used globally by advertisers like Microsoft, Beiersdorf and Georgia Pacific, independent agencies and every agency holding company, as well as more than 10,000 SMBs and site owners. More details at www.fouanalytics.com.

Media Contact

Dr. Augustine Fou, CEO, FouAnalytics

[email protected] | (212) 203-7239

SOURCE FouAnalytics