FouAnalytics announces global availability of in-situ screenshots for proper governance of digital campaigns

NEW YORK, Aug. 14, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- FouAnalytics today announced the global availability of its in-situ screenshot capability, giving advertisers, agencies and media buyers direct visual evidence of where their digital ads rendered across websites and mobile apps, and a practical new tool for the proper governance of digital campaigns.

FouAnalytics in-situ screenshots showing ads rendering as intended alongside a placement where nothing rendered on screen at all, visual proof of what campaigns delivered.

Digital advertising has long suffered from an accountability gap. Campaign reports may show impressions, clicks, viewability rates or invalid-traffic percentages, yet advertisers often cannot see the actual page or app environment in which their ads appeared, or confirm whether the creative rendered on screen at all. FouAnalytics' in-situ screenshots are designed to close that gap with evidence captured at the moment an ad loads.

Unlike conventional approaches that rely on crawling a page after the fact with a headless browser, FouAnalytics captures an image of the advertiser's ad and its surrounding page or app context in real time. Because the screenshot is taken while the ad is served, it shows the actual creative, the placement environment, and the conditions under which the ad appeared.

"In-situ means observing something in its original location," said Dr. Augustine Fou, founder of FouAnalytics. "For advertisers, that means being able to see their own ads where they actually rendered, not a reconstruction from a separate crawl or a black-box percentage in a report. This is what we mean by 'see Fou yourself.'"

The premium capability is available globally as part of FouAnalytics' in-ad measurement offering. The FouAnalytics in-ad tag rides with the ad creative and does not require publishers or websites to add code. The approach is designed to provide marketers with visual transparency while creating zero load and zero latency on the publisher's site.

Each captured image provides a visual record of the placement, including the advertiser's creative and the surrounding webpage or mobile-app environment. Time markers can show when the screenshot was captured after ad load, helping teams assess render behavior rather than relying only on reported delivery metrics. Views can be filtered to focus on the ad itself or on the placement environment, enabling users to review the sites and apps where campaign dollars were spent. The included chart shows two examples of ads fully rendering on screen (left 2) and one example where 0% of the ads rendered on screen (rightmost).

"The team has been using FouAnalytics for years," said Paras Shah, Senior Director, Digital Media at Georgia-Pacific. "Not only has FouAnalytics enabled us to optimize our campaigns away from fraud and towards humans, it helps us do proper governance for all our digital ad spend. For example, in-situ "live" screenshots lets us check that our ads fully rendered on-screen and see where they went, exactly."

With this level of evidence, advertisers can identify questionable or unsuitable placements, evaluate inventory quality, document delivery discrepancies, and make more informed decisions about media partners and budget allocation. In-situ screenshots can also support stronger collaboration among media, analytics, brand-safety, procurement, and finance teams by providing a common, inspectable record of what was delivered.

FouAnalytics is the only remaining, truly independent digital advertising analytics platform designed to help advertisers measure actual campaign quality and outcomes. Its technology is intended to move measurement beyond limited invalid-traffic reporting toward greater transparency into where ads go, whether they render, and what users may actually encounter.

For more information about FouAnalytics in-situ screenshots or to request a demonstration, contact FouAnalytics at [email protected].

About FouAnalytics

Created by Dr. Augustine Fou, FouAnalytics is the most trusted, and the only truly independent analytics platform for digital ads, websites, and mobile apps. The platform provides detailed analytical data so practitioners can "see Fou themselves"™ why something is "high humanness," and troubleshoot what is not good quality. Today FouAnalytics is used globally by advertisers like Microsoft, Beiersdorf and Georgia Pacific, independent agencies and every agency holding company, as well as more than 10,000 SMBs and site owners. More details at www.fouanalytics.com.

Media Contact

Dr. Augustine Fou, CEO, FouAnalytics

[email protected] | (212) 203-7239

SOURCE FouAnalytics