Foundant Technologies Helps Philanthropic Community Maximize Impact with New Educational Resources

BOZEMAN, Mont., March 8, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Foundant Technologies (Foundant), a provider of innovative software solutions for the philanthropic community, is launching a new series of free educational resources focused on the value of impactful communications. These tools will enable philanthropic organizations to build and strengthen relationships, internally and externally, that will help them achieve their missions.

This new educational content series will feature Erica Barnhart , a renowned communication expert, speaker, author, coach and University of Washington associate teaching professor. Through various educational sessions, she will share tips on how philanthropic organizations can build meaningful relationships through effective communication so nonprofits can meet their fundraising goals and funders can amplify the impact of their investments.

Foundant's Impactful Communications series will cover a simple and proven communication method on how to engage key audiences, how to stay on top of important trends and communicate in a way that increases impact. Resources include:

An educational webinar showcasing tips on communicating for good and raising awareness, revenue and impact ( April 19 , 12:00 p.m. EST )*

, )* A Q&A session for nonprofits to ask questions and gain practical knowledge ( April 27 , 12:00 p.m. EST )

, ) A virtual coffee talk for community foundations, grantmakers and scholarship providers to continue the conversation in a live, moderated discussion ( May 11 , 12:00 p.m. EST )

, ) Podcast episodes and blog articles offering additional strategies for effective communication

*Recordings of all live sessions will be available after the events.

"Whether you work for a nonprofit organization, community foundation, grantmaker, or scholarship provider, the key to maximizing your impact is building meaningful relationships through successful communication," explains Erica Barnhart, founder and CEO, Claxon Communication.

"We're excited to bring peers from all types of philanthropic organizations together to connect and share tangible communication tips and resources that help them better serve their mission and learn strategies that will help everyone in their common pursuit to make the world a better place," says Teresa Harting, vice president of marketing, Foundant.

Foundant's Impactful Communication series is part of a quarterly offering of free educational events and resources aimed at creating connections and helping maximize the impact of the philanthropic community.

