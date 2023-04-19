Foundant Technologies Partners with Accredited Nonprofit Professional Credential Providers to Offer Educational Opportunities

BOZEMAN, Mont., April 19, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Foundant Technologies (Foundant), a provider of innovative software solutions for the philanthropic community, has partnered with the Certified Fund Raising Executive (CFRE) Continuing Education Approved Provider Program and the Grant Professionals Certification Institute (GPCI) Approved Education Program (AEP) to offer educational opportunities for professionals in the philanthropic community. Foundant's webinars allow grant professionals and fundraising executives to obtain continuing education credits that count toward the credentials' requirements, enabling current and future certificants to stay on top of the latest industry trends and practices.

Both the CFRE certification program and GPCI's Grant Professional Certified (GPC) credential are accredited and provide highly regarded credentials for fundraising and grant professionals in the nonprofit sector. With a strong legacy of expertise in the nonprofit sector, Foundant is an accepted training provider for both the CFRE Continuing Education Program and GPCI Accepted Education Program. Foundant submits applicable webinars for approval to ensure the educational content aligns with the skills and competencies required to earn these nonprofit professional credentials. Dedicated to maximizing the impact of the philanthropic sector, Foundant offers these educational opportunities at no cost so that nonprofit organizations with limited resources can provide their staff members with professional development opportunities and enable them to obtain or maintain their grant and fundraising credentials.

This year, Foundant continues its work with the CFRE Continuing Education Program and GPCI Accepted Education Program to showcase the latest industry trends and best practices while also providing the opportunity to earn continuing education points. Upcoming webinars focus on relevant topics, including ethics in fundraising, planning capital campaigns with tools and technology, and building successful major gift programs. Register now for the next CFRE- and GPCI-approved webinar, Grant Writing Secrets Unveiled, featuring grant writing expert Holly Rustick on May 25.

"The response from the community has been overwhelmingly positive," said Tammy Tilzey, Foundant's nonprofit client marketing manager. "We typically have more than 1,200 professionals sign up for our webinars to further their knowledge and run their nonprofits more effectively."

Learn more information about Foundant's CFRE- and GPCI-approved education webinars offered for nonprofits .

About Foundant Technologies

Foundant Technologies has specialized in making philanthropy easier and more impactful through innovative software solutions and exceptional client experiences since 2007. Passionate about philanthropy, Foundant's team is dedicated to meeting the unique needs of grantmakers, scholarship providers, community foundations and nonprofits to enable change-makers to make the world a better place for all. More than 3,000 funders and nonprofits use Foundant's software to transform their organizations and maximize their impact in the communities they serve.

