Foundant Technologies Recognized for Connecting Philanthropic Community

Foundant Enables Philanthropy Through Technology, Community Connections and Resources While Supporting Local Communities

BOZEMAN, Mont., April 4, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Foundant Technologies (Foundant), a provider of innovative software solutions for the philanthropic community, and its executive leadership team were recently honored with Higher Logic's Most Valuable Community Champion award for creating real connections and knowledge sharing through Compass, its online community for philanthropy. Compass provides more than 4,000 community members with the opportunity to explore discussions, find resources and exchange ideas that will help them achieve their missions.

"We are honored to be recognized for our dedication to creating connections – between people, organizations and data – and for helping philanthropic organizations in their pursuit to change the world," said Foundant's CEO and co-founder Chris Dahl. "One of our key values is enriching the philanthropic community, and we will continue to do that, first and foremost, through our software and by fostering engagement within this community and providing valuable resources for it."

Foundant's online Compass community is a free peer-to-peer forum where members can share best practices to better serve the communities they support. In three years, the community has grown to more than 4,000 users in five countries representing nearly every role in the philanthropic sector, including funders, nonprofits, scholarship providers, community foundations, and the volunteers and board members that support these organizations. Members are actively engaged in the community, with the site boasting an 86% participation rate.

"Every day we have the opportunity to work with individuals and organizations that inspire us through their commitment to driving community innovation," said Jay Nathan, Higher Logic Chief Customer Officer. "These Champions of Community all go above and beyond for their customers and partners, and we are thrilled to celebrate their successes. Congratulations!"

Philanthropic organizations turn to Foundant's innovative software solutions to make their work easier and more impactful, including Grant Lifecycle Manager (GLM) for grantmakers, Scholarship Lifecycle Manager (SLM) for scholarship providers, CommunitySuite for community foundations, NonprofitCore for nonprofit charitable organizations, and GrantHub for grantseekers.

In addition to Compass, Foundant has developed a variety of educational resources for its growing base of more than 3,000 clients and the philanthropic community, including this quarter's content series offering tips and tools to help organizations work smarter, not harder. More than 5,000 people have engaged with related events and resources.

In line with its mission, Foundant has donated more than $250,000 in the past two years to nonprofits and other organizations supporting communities in need throughout the 50 states.

About Foundant Technologies

Foundant Technologies has specialized in making philanthropy easier and more impactful through innovative software solutions and exceptional client experiences since 2007. Passionate about philanthropy, Foundant's team is dedicated to meeting the unique needs of grantmakers, scholarship providers, community foundations and nonprofits to enable change-makers to make the world a better place for all. More than 3,000 funders and nonprofits use Foundant's software to transform their organizations and maximize their impact in the communities they serve.

SOURCE Foundant Technologies