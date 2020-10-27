Foundation 99, Legacy Building through Financial Literacy for the 99%

Founded in 2019, with a mission to break the multi-generational cycle of poverty and lack of financial education that exists in disadvantaged and racially disparate communities, Foundation 99 focuses on bringing economic justice to help individuals break the spiraling cycle of financial illiteracy and distress.

Foundation 99 is a coaching-centered program that raises funds from donors who value financial wellness. It achieves its mission by partnering with school districts, municipalities, public agencies, and community organizations to deliver to their employees financial coaching and resources at no cost to them. Foundation 99's coaches work with willing employees to teach the value of money, how to stop destructive financial behaviors, and financial basics so they can break the cycle of poverty, close the racial wealth gap and have a chance at the American Dream.

Dr. Tony Smith, Board President, and John Pesce, CEO of Trusted Capital Group, a financial supporter for this vision, strongly believe that financial education is a game-changer. "Financial independence comes from understanding that free enterprise isn't free and knowing how to take action. Foundation 99 works to arm every person with the economic knowledge and support they need to care for themselves, their families, and their communities. Our goal is to achieve economic and racial justice," said Tony Smith.

Individuals can transition from surviving to thriving with access to financial education. "When we thought about how many Americans are financially undereducated due to a lack of access, we decided to fix the problem," stated John Pesce, "Foundation 99 provides a critical need for financial literacy to the 99%, providing resources that are powerful enough to break the cycle of economic inequality. The more individuals we impact the more we will strengthen our communities and start to close this racial divide."

