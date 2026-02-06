FOUNDATION ACADEMY APPOINTS NEW PRESIDENT FOLLOWING NATIONAL SEARCH

ORLANDO, Fla., Feb. 6, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Foundation Academy has announced the appointment of Jeff Lawrence as its new President, following a comprehensive nine-month national search process. Dr. Lawrence will officially assume the role, succeeding Interim President Carol Grosshans, who has faithfully led the school during this important season of transition.

Dr. Lawrence brings more than three decades of experience in Christian education, ministry leadership, and spiritual development. He is widely respected as a writer, teacher, and cultural apologist, and is the creator of Logodox, a biblical worldview training program developed from his doctoral research in apologetics. His leadership is marked by a deep commitment to academic excellence, spiritual formation, and preparing students to live with faith, wisdom, and purpose.

"After an extensive and prayerful national search, we are confident that Dr. Jeff Lawrence is the right leader to guide Foundation Academy into its next chapter," said School Board Chair Ronny Edwards. "His vision, experience, and heart for Christian education align perfectly with our mission to provide a firm foundation for life."

Dr. Lawrence has served in a variety of leadership roles throughout his career, including worship pastor, executive pastor, and director of spiritual development. He holds advanced degrees in theology and apologetics and is known for his ability to bridge faith and reason in meaningful and accessible ways for students, families, and faculty.

"I am deeply honored to step into the role of President at Foundation Academy," said Dr. Lawrence. "This school has a rich legacy of faith, academic excellence, and community impact. I look forward to working alongside our dedicated faculty, staff, and families as we continue to prepare students to think critically, live faithfully, and lead with Christ at the center of all they do."

The school board also expressed gratitude to Mrs. Carol Grosshans for her steady leadership during the interim period. "Mrs. Grosshans has served with distinction, wisdom, and grace over the past year. Her commitment and care for the Foundation Academy community have been invaluable, and we are deeply thankful for her service."

Founded on Christian principles and committed to academic excellence, Foundation Academy serves families across Central Florida with campuses dedicated to nurturing students spiritually, intellectually, and socially. Foundation Academy, over the past 10 years, has been one of the fastest-growing private Christian schools in Florida and is one of Orlando's top 400 employers. Under Dr. Lawrence's leadership, the school looks forward to building upon its mission and expanding its impact in the years ahead.

ABOUT DR. JEFF LAWRENCE

Dr. Jeff Lawrence serves as the incoming President of Foundation Academy, bringing together deep ministry leadership, executive experience, and a lifelong passion for Christian education. Most recently, Jeff served as Director of Spiritual Development, where he led school-wide spiritual formation initiatives, biblical worldview training, chapel programming, and faculty development. In this role, he pursued a culture rooted in faith, developing teachers and students who think critically and engage in substantive conversations aligned with the story of God found in the Bible.

Jeff's leadership journey spans pastoral ministry, educational administration, and organizational development. He is widely recognized for his ability to cast vision, coach leaders, and build healthy teams, and he is a sought-after public speaker who has addressed churches, schools, conferences, and leadership gatherings across the country. His work focuses on biblical worldview formation, cultural engagement, spiritual growth, and helping leaders navigate change with clarity and conviction.

Jeff holds a Doctorate in Theology and Apologetics, with doctoral research centered on immersive biblical worldview formation within Christian schools. At the heart of his calling is a desire to help students, educators, and families move beyond the transfer of information into lives shaped by the true, the good, and the beautiful.

At home, Jeff is first and foremost a husband and father. He and his wife, Lisa, are members of First Baptist Winter Garden, where Jeff teaches a weekly small group, and together they are deeply invested in their church and local community. Outside of his professional life, Jeff is a licensed private pilot, loves hiking in the Rockies, enjoys biking, and simply being with his family: his son Jacob, his daughter-in-law Ashton, and his daughter Kate.

Jeff leads with humility, vision, and conviction, believing that education at its best forms both minds and hearts, and that God is always at work in the stories He invites us to steward.

