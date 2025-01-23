Foundation AI Appoints Tom Majchrowski as Chief Technology Officer

IRVINE, Calif., Jan. 23, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Foundation AI, a leader in legal document processing automation solutions, is pleased to announce the appointment of Tom Majchrowski as the company's new Chief Technology Officer. Tom brings to the role over 20 years of experience in technology leadership, innovation, and organizational transformation. As CTO, Tom will spearhead efforts driving technological innovation, optimizing systems, and aligning Foundation AI's technology strategy with its long-term vision and goals.

"Tom has an amazing track record of building and managing high-performing engineering teams, and building software solutions for document and data-intensive industries," said Vivek Rao, CEO of Foundation AI. "His ability to align technology with business objectives and empower teams will foster innovation and strengthen our capacity to deliver exceptional value to our clients."

Tom has held senior engineering and leadership roles across healthcare and insurance, most recently as a Vice President of Engineering for Reveleer, where he built systems that utilize AI and natural language processing (NLP) to process and review medical records. With a proven track record in driving digital transformation, optimizing cloud strategies, ensuring robust cybersecurity and compliance, and scaling engineering organizations to deliver innovative solutions, Tom brings exceptional leadership and technical vision to Foundation Al.

Ramsey Evans, Executive Chairman of Foundation AI, commented, "Tom's proven leadership and success in driving technology transformation will play a crucial role in shaping the future of our company."

"I am thrilled to join Foundation Al and collaborate with such a talented and forward-thinking team," said Tom Majchrowski. "My focus will be on driving innovation, enhancing system performance, and aligning our technology strategy with the company's ambitious vision for growth. Together, we will leverage cutting-edge technologies and build scalable, secure, and efficient systems that empower our customers and fuel the future success of Foundation Al."

About Foundation AI

Foundation AI delivers transformative AI-powered document processing solutions that streamline labor-intensive processes, reduce costs, and optimize decision-making for law firms across North America. The Foundation AI Platform enables litigation firms to automatically profile, classify, and extract critical data from their documents, and then automate document-driven workflows like document routing, data entry, and escalation. Foundation AI is SOC 2 Type 2 certified, HIPAA compliant, and purpose-built to help law firms streamline their operations for sustained growth and success. Learn more at www.foundationai.com.

SOURCE Foundation AI