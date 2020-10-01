Foundation Automotive Corp. Announces Asset Purchase Of Chrysler Dealership In North Vancouver

VANCOUVER, BC, Oct. 1, 2020 /PRNewswire/ - Foundation Automotive Corp., is proud to announce the purchase of the dealership assets of Destination Chrysler Jeep Dodge Ram North Shore, adding a new dealership to their presence in British Columbia. Effective October 1, the dealership will operate under the name Foundation North Vancouver Chrysler Dodge Jeep Ram. In this venture, Foundation Automotive will become a part of the North Vancouver automotive market, one of the most dynamic markets in North America.

"High praise to the Destination team for their participation and thank you to everyone at the Foundation team for their relentless support in adding another FCA franchise to the Vancouver area," says Adam Mounzer, Dealer Partner of Foundation Squamish Chrysler Dodge Jeep Ram.

Owing in part to its strong leadership and an all-star executive management team, Foundation Automotive has an innovative business model that has proven resilient during challenging times and has delivered impressive growth over the past several years. As such, Foundation Automotive continues to expand its operations in the USA as well as Canada. With their first acquisition taking place in British Columbia, the purchase of the FCA dealership in North Vancouver allows Foundation to come full circle, returning to British Columbia for their 20th acquisition.

Arvind Gupta will serve as dealer principal of Foundation North Vancouver Chrysler Dodge Jeep Ram and has proven himself to be an innovator with a real passion for the automotive business. "We are delighted to give Arvind the opportunity to spread his wings in these dealerships," says Kevin Kutschinski, President and Chief Executive Officer of Foundation. "He is a star in the industry and we believe he will lead Foundation North Vancouver Chrysler Dodge Jeep Ram to the pinnacle of performance in British Columbia." Arvind echoes his enthusiasm for the opportunity, saying, "I am very proud to continue my relationship with Foundation Auto and would like to congratulate and thank Destination Chrysler for allowing us this opportunity."

Destination Chrysler has, since opening their doors in 1983, empowered customers with the right information to find a vehicle to suit their needs. This mission will endure with Foundation Automotive at the helm, and customers will receive the same level of service and care that they have come to expect over the years.

"Destination Auto Group takes great pride in earning respect, being pillars of the community, and building relationships with customers," said Kevin Kutschinski. "We intend to carry on that legacy and are excited to be given this opportunity."

With the purchase of the assets of the North Shore Chrysler dealership, Foundation continues its vision of being the North American benchmark for top-tier automotive solutions and a company of trust, excellence, and innovation for our customers and employees. Learn more about Foundation Auto online at https://www.foundationauto.com.

SOURCE Foundation Automotive Corp

Related Links

foundationauto.com

