Foundation Automotive Corp.® Makes Big Strides in USA with the Acquisition of Five New Dealerships in Texas and North Dakota.

"These stores represent just the beginning of our 2019 growth. They are good stores with good people running them., and we like that," said Chuck Kramer, Chief Operating Officer of Foundation . Chuck went on to say, "What we're doing is coming in and re-working some of the key processes, creating efficiencies and providing additional support. Proposed concepts and ideas have been received with enthusiasm and we anticipate quick rewards for everyone."

"In addition to this acquisition, Foundation® looks forward to owning a total of 26 stores by the end of 2019. These future acquisitions will be in the US," added Kevin Kutschinski President and Chief Executive Officer of Foundation.

Eric Barbosa is the Managing Partner of the Henson Ford and Henson Chevrolet Buick GMC stores and is Dealer Principle of the Henson Chrysler Dodge Jeep Ram stores in Madisonville, Texas. Eric believes in getting to know the local community and working within the local culture. "Eric Barbosa was mentored by Chuck Kramer and is one of the best leaders that I have had the pleasure to work with," said Kevin Kutschinski CEO and President of Foundation®.

Monte Clair is Managing Partner of Kupper Chevrolet and Subaru in Mandan, North Dakota. "His years of automotive and managing experience will be invaluable in taking these stores to the next level." says Chuck Kramer. The Kupper stores have a solid history within their community and keep their employees very involved with the store events.

Foundation Auto is comprised of an all-star executive management team with the perfect mix of operations specialists and analytical professionals. Their vision is to be the North American benchmark for top-tier automotive solutions and a company of trust, excellence, and innovation for their customers and employees. Each team member has the skills and dedication to successfully implement the company's business and growth plans. Learn more about Foundation Auto online at www.FoundationAuto.com.

