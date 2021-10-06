Foundation Building Materials Selects Infor CloudSuite Distribution as its Technology Platform for Growth

NEW YORK, Oct. 6, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Infor, the industry cloud company, today announced that Foundation Building Materials (FBM), a leading building materials and construction products distribution company, has selected Infor CloudSuite Distribution as its technology platform for growth.

With more than 300 locations across the U.S. and Canada, FBM has an expansive North American reach with a mission to serve the changing needs of the professional construction trades. By design, FBM's extensive product offerings — which include drywall, steel framing, acoustic ceilings, fasteners, tools and construction supplies — vary by state and region to serve local customer project needs and requirements.

By moving to Infor's CloudSuite Distribution ERP (Enterprise Resource Planning) solution, Foundation Building Materials plans to automate certain business processes, simplify complexities across several acquired businesses, and enhance scalability with AWS' (Amazon Web Services') strong infrastructure backbone. It also will gain access to an integrated suite of applications, such as Infor Pricing Science (designed to help distributors set competitive prices and find opportunities to increase profits), proof of delivery and intelligent document management — eliminating the need to manage multiple third-party solutions.

Infor's cloud-based distribution solution also can help FBM scale its business, while deploying its people resources more efficiently — which in turn can enable departments, such as its accounts payable/accounts receivable team, to eliminate a number of manual processes and tasks, so they can focus on efforts to expand the business.

Wasi Ahmed, CIO at Foundation Building Materials, said, "Infor's cloud-based solution can help us evolve our processes and systems to address the ever-changing needs of our customers. We expect that the solution will help us provide first-class service and innovation to our customers and help them complete their projects on time and on budget. Overall, Infor is a strong, trusted business partner focusing on our business outcomes and needs."

Designed to provide an intuitive user experience, Infor CloudSuite Distribution delivers industry-specific capabilities without extensive customizations or integrations by combining the Infor cloud platform, built on infrastructure services from AWS, and Infor OS (Operating Service). With this approach, Infor CloudSuite Distribution can be rapidly implemented, which can help drive faster time-to-value and lower total cost of ownership. It can also help remove the burden of managing infrastructure, so distributors can focus on strategic growth and other initiatives.

With Infor CloudSuite Distribution's critical business applications, distributors can experience automatic upgrades that deliver Infor's latest advances in enterprise functionality. The platform enables scalable business, networked analytics, and a user experience that can be augmented by artificial intelligence (AI).

About Foundation Building Materials

Foundation Building Materials Inc. is a specialty building products distributor of wallboard, suspended ceiling systems, metal framing, and complementary and other products throughout North America. Based in Santa Ana, California, the company employs more than 3,300 employees and operates more than 170 branches across the United States and Canada. Learn more at www.fbmsales.com or follow us on LinkedIn, Twitter, Instagram, or Facebook.

About Infor

Infor is a global leader in business cloud software specialized by industry. Providing mission-critical enterprise applications to 65,000 customers in more than 175 countries, Infor software is designed to deliver more value and less risk, with more sustainable operational advantages. We empower our 17,000 employees to leverage their deep industry expertise and use data-driven insights to create, learn and adapt quickly to solve emerging business and industry challenges. Infor is committed to providing our customers with modern tools to transform their business and accelerate their own path to innovation. To learn more, please visit www.infor.com.

