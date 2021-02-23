Foundation Digital Opening Hampton Roads Office; Hiring Amber Heckler As Director Of Client Success

"We've been operating in the Hampton Roads area for eight years now, working with clients ranging from Dominion Enterprises to Dollar Tree and ForRent.com, and now have expanded our agency relationship with Groundworks and JES Work of Virginia Beach," Loren Baker, co-founder and VP of Business Development at Foundation Digital added.

"Having grown up on the Delmarva Peninsula, and after working with so many great companies in the Hampton Roads area, it's about time we officially open up an office space as the Tidewater area has become a second home."

In addition to a new office location, Foundation Digital has brought on Amber Heckler to the Foundation Digital family as the Director of Client Success.

Amber Heckler brings over 15 years of experience in client services, marketing, branding, social media, SEO and content to the Foundation Digital agency. She has worked in large corporate settings as well as intimate startup settings and is a native of Chesapeake, VA.

"I've had the pleasure of working with Amber for years when she was at Dominion and ForRent.com, and she's fit right into place on our team and representing Foundation Digital on the East Coast," noted Mr. Baker.

In this new role, Amber Heckler will be responsible for managing client relationships and accounts, keeping a pulse check on client's strategies, and spending a portion of her time working on the agency's marketing initiatives.

About Foundation Digital

Established in 2013, Foundation Digital has built a reputation as a boutique digital marketing agency that helps companies develop and execute data-driven earned media & marketing strategies designed to increase market share, targeted traffic and overall brand awareness.

For more information about the new Foundation Digital location, visit https://www.foundationdigital.com .

