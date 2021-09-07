Foundation Fighting Blindness Celebrates 50th Anniversary with Special Episode of Music to Our Eyes featuring Lachi and Apl.de.Ap

Lachi is an award-winning creative artist, singer, songwriter, and diversity inclusion advocate based in New York City. In addition, Lachi is the Foundation's first Beacon V.I.P. brand ambassador. Apl.de.Ap is a Filipino American musician, rapper, record producer, entrepreneur, and philanthropist best known as a co-founder/member of the Grammy award-winning hip hop group Black Eyed Peas.

The 50th anniversary special of Music to Our Eyes will debut the world premiere of Dis Education, an original collaboration by Lachi and Apl.de.Ap. Lachi will premiere a music video for her original song, DNA, and Apl will perform a medley of songs, including Bebot, Where's the Love, and soon-to-be-released song, 2 Proud. In between music, Jason Menzo, chief operating officer at the Foundation Fighting Blindness, will interview Lachi and Apl about their personal experiences with vision loss and how they embraced their creativity during the pandemic and the collaboration.

"We are so excited for this epic collaboration! A huge thank you to the Foundation Fighting Blindness for making the connection and fostering our relationship," says Lachi and Apl. "Working alongside such a creative professional and visionary as Apl was, hands down, an honor," added Lachi. "The creativity, artistry, and message Lachi laid on the track were beyond awesome. I'm looking forward to collaborating again," said Apl.de.Ap.

Event registration is free. For more information and to join the premiere, visit the Foundation Fighting Blindness Facebook page.

About the Foundation Fighting Blindness

Established in 1971, the Foundation Fighting Blindness is the world's leading private funding source for retinal degenerative disease research. The Foundation has raised more than $816 million toward its mission of accelerating research for preventing, treating, and curing blindness caused by the entire spectrum of blinding retinal diseases including: retinitis pigmentosa, macular degeneration, and Usher syndrome. Visit FightingBlindness.org for more information.

Media Contacts:

Chris Adams

Vice President, Marketing & Communications

[email protected]

(410) 423-0585

SOURCE Foundation Fighting Blindness

Related Links

http://www.FightBlindness.org

