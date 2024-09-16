Foundation Fighting Blindness Hosts Chicago Night for Sight Event

The October 5th event will raise awareness and fund research driving treatments and cures for blinding diseases and macular degeneration.

COLUMBIA, Md., Sept. 16, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- The Foundation Fighting Blindness, the driving force in the global development of treatments and cures for blinding diseases, presents the Chicago Night for Sight event on Saturday, October 5, 2024, at The Ritz-Carlton, Chicago. This event will raise crucial funds for advancing groundbreaking research of treatments and cures for retinal diseases such as retinitis pigmentosa, Usher syndrome, Stargardt disease, Leber congenital amaurosis, and age-related macular degeneration – which collectively affect millions of people worldwide.

Dinner co-chairs, Julie and Brad Ellis, will lead the evening, bringing together corporate sponsors, community members, and supporters dedicated to ending blinding diseases. Guests will enjoy a gourmet dinner, an exciting silent auction featuring exclusive items, and live entertainment by world-renowned Magician and Mentalist Wes Mathison.

Since its inception in 1971, the Foundation Fighting Blindness has raised over $915 million to support blinding disease research. These funds have enabled the Foundation to continue advancing its urgent mission of driving the research that will provide preventions, treatments and cures for people affected by retinitis pigmentosa, Usher syndrome, Stargardt disease, Leber congenital amaurosis, age-related macular degeneration, and the spectrum of retinal degenerative diseases.

Vision science is at a pivotal moment – more than 48 potential treatments are currently in clinical trials, offering hope to millions affected by vision loss. However, much work remains to bring these treatments to those who need them most.

"Thanks to the promising research funded by the Foundation Fighting Blindness, we have hope that there will be a cure for our son, who is affected by Usher syndrome," said co-chair Julie Ellis.

"As a parent of a child impacted by a blinding disease, I am thrilled to have an organization the caliber of the Foundation Fighting Blindness on the front lines, driving progress toward sight-saving treatments," said Jamie Cutler, Chicago Night for Sight committee member. "The Night for Sight event is going to be a true celebration of all of the advancements in the field and of all of the people who provide the support to make them possible."

Sponsorship opportunities are available at various levels, ranging from $1,000 to $50,000, with packages offering recognition, VIP seating, and special opportunities for brand exposure. Individual tickets are $400. Visit Give.FightingBlindness.org/chicagonightforsight or contact Katie Van Benschoten at [email protected] or 212-961-6881 for tickets or sponsorship.

About the Foundation Fighting Blindness

Established in 1971, the Foundation Fighting Blindness is the world's leading private funding source for retinal degenerative disease research. The Foundation has raised more than $915 million toward its mission of accelerating research for preventing, treating, and curing blindness caused by the spectrum of blinding retinal diseases including: retinitis pigmentosa, macular degeneration, and Usher syndrome. Visit FightingBlindness.org for more information.

