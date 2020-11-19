Foundation Fighting Blindness Launches ShopFightingBlindness.org

COLUMBIA, Md., Nov. 19, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- The Foundation Fighting Blindness, the world's leading organization committed to finding treatments and cures for blinding retinal diseases, launches an official merchandise store – ShopFightingBlindness.org. With a variety of branded apparel and merchandise, these products will help increase awareness and support the Foundation's mission.

The branded apparel includes Fighting Blindness and VisionWalk adult and youth size t-shirts, fleece hoodies, baseball caps, and beanies. Other products include YETI® tumblers, koozies, face masks, and items for dogs or guide dogs such as bandanas and collapsible bowls. New products will be added to the store in the coming months – including holiday-themed items.

"We are very excited to launch our new merchandise store just in time for the holiday season to further the Foundation's mission and continue to raise brand awareness," says Jason Menzo, COO at the Foundation. "From shirts to hats to items for your furry friends, this new store allows our Fighting Blindness family to show off their commitment to fighting blinding retinal diseases."

To learn more and start shopping today, visit ShopFightingBlindness.org.

About the Foundation Fighting Blindness

Established in 1971, the Foundation Fighting Blindness is the world's leading private funding source for retinal degenerative disease research. The Foundation has raised more than $800 million toward its mission of accelerating research for preventing, treating, and curing blindness caused by the entire spectrum of retinal degenerative diseases including: retinitis pigmentosa, age-related macular degeneration, Usher syndrome, and Stargardt disease. Visit FightingBlindness.org for more information.

Media Contacts:

Chris Adams

Vice President, Marketing & Communications

[email protected]

(410) 423-0585

SOURCE Foundation Fighting Blindness

Related Links

https://www.fightingblindness.org

