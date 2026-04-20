Foundation Fighting Blindness to Host United in Vision 2026 Conference in Partnership with Retina International World Congress

The gathering will be held June 12–13 and will convene global communities impacted by blinding diseases, alongside researchers, clinicians, patient advocates, and industry partners to foster collaboration, innovation, and hope.

COLUMBIA, Md., April 20, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- The Foundation Fighting Blindness, the driving force in the global development of treatments and cures for blinding diseases, will host its United in Vision 2026 conference at the Fort Worth Convention Center on June 12-13, 2026.

For the first time, the Foundation's biennial VISIONS conference will merge with the Retina International World Congress as a co-hosted event, uniting the global community of researchers, clinicians, and industry leaders. The event offers an opportunity for more than 1,000 attendees from around the world to connect with others who are blind or have low vision while exploring the latest research advancing treatments and cures, as well as emerging products and services.

United in Vision 2026 will become one of the most comprehensive global forums dedicated to accelerating scientific progress while strengthening the connection between research and the community it serves.

"United in Vision represents a pivotal moment in advancing our mission," said Jason Menzo, Chief Executive Officer of the Foundation Fighting Blindness and Board Director of Retina International. "By joining forces with the Retina International World Congress, we are strengthening global collaboration to accelerate research into treatments and cures and ensure our community stays connected to the latest progress."

Across 27 sessions, attendees will explore topics ranging from the latest science innovations to practical daily resources. Highlights include:

Keynote Speaker: Anastasia Pagonis, Paralympic gold medalist and world-record-holder, sharing her journey of resilience and changing the way the world perceives blindness.





Anastasia Pagonis, Paralympic gold medalist and world-record-holder, sharing her journey of resilience and changing the way the world perceives blindness. Technology & Innovation: The opening session, "Innovating Access: AI That Moves and Grooves, With You," will explore the next wave of assistive technology, from conversational AI tools to context-aware wearables designed to move seamlessly with blind and low-vision users.





The opening session, will explore the next wave of assistive technology, from conversational AI tools to context-aware wearables designed to move seamlessly with blind and low-vision users. A Global Scientific Stage: Deep dives into cutting-edge research, including genome editing, optogenetics, whole eye transplants, and retinal prosthetics, as well as disease-specific clinical updates for conditions including retinitis pigmentosa, Stargardt disease, Usher syndrome, age-related macular degeneration, and more.





Deep dives into cutting-edge research, including genome editing, optogenetics, whole eye transplants, and retinal prosthetics, as well as disease-specific clinical updates for conditions including retinitis pigmentosa, Stargardt disease, Usher syndrome, age-related macular degeneration, and more. Adapting & Thriving Sessions: Practical, empowering sessions focused on daily life and advocacy, including "Employment for All: Building Accessible Career Pathways," "Breaking the Barriers around Mental Health," and innovative case studies on accessibility in art museums and universal design for safety.





Practical, empowering sessions focused on daily life and advocacy, including and innovative case studies on accessibility in art museums and universal design for safety. Community Connection: Dedicated "mix & mingle" networking opportunities designed to connect families and individuals navigating similar diagnoses, including retinitis pigmentosa, Usher syndrome, Stargardt disease, Leber congenital amaurosis, and age-related macular degeneration.

Retina International CEO Avril Daly will join Jason Menzo and clinician Michel Michaelides, MD, at the conference's closing session, underscoring the global commitment both organizations share toward funding treatments and cures for retinal diseases.

"United in Vision 2026 represents everything we believe in," said Avril Daly, Chief Executive Officer of Retina International. "When we join forces across borders, we accelerate the path to cures and bring hope to the millions of people around the world living with retinal diseases."

United in Vision 2026 is made possible through the support of industry leaders committed to advancing the Foundation's mission. Gold Partners include Amgen, Astellas, BlueRock Therapeutics, Genentech, and Sepul Bio by Théa. Silver Partners include Alkeus Pharmaceuticals, American Airlines, Atsena Therapeutics, Belite Bio, Merck, and Regeneron Pharmaceuticals.

Registration is now open. For the full schedule, sponsorship and exhibitor opportunities, and to register, visit www.UnitedInVision.org.

About the Foundation Fighting Blindness

Established in 1971, the Foundation Fighting Blindness is the driving force in the global development of treatments and cures for blinding diseases. The Foundation has raised nearly $1 billion toward its mission of accelerating research that will provide preventions, treatments, and cures for people affected by retinitis pigmentosa, Usher syndrome, Stargardt disease, Leber congenital amaurosis, age-related macular degeneration, and the spectrum of retinal degenerative diseases. Visit FightingBlindness.org for more information.

About Retina International

Retina International is a global umbrella organization for patient-led charities and foundations who support research into rare, genetically inherited and age-related forms of retinal disease. Retina International is a registered charity in Ireland.

Retina International has 43 active members made up of patient-led voluntary groups, charities and foundations & all with the common goal of finding cures and treatments for retinal dystrophies by supporting research and innovation.

Media Contacts:

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SOURCE Foundation Fighting Blindness