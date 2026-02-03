Foundation Fighting Blindness Welcomes Two Blind Brothers as Presenting Sponsor and Announces Visionary Award Honorees for the 2026 New York Night for Sight Galao

The May 14 event will convene leaders across industries to raise funds that advance treatments and cures for blinding diseases

COLUMBIA, Md., Feb. 3, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- The Foundation Fighting Blindness , the driving force in the global development of treatments and cures for blinding diseases, will host its annual Night for Sight gala on Thursday, May 14, 2026, at Guastavino's in New York City.

This year, the Foundation is proud to welcome Two Blind Brothers as the presenting sponsor of the New York Night for Sight. Founded in 2016 by brothers Bradford Manning and Bryan Manning, both diagnosed with Stargardt disease, Two Blind Brothers has become the largest grassroots organization serving the blind community with over 500,000 supporters. As of 2025, Two Blind Brothers is a nonprofit focused on blindness education and awareness through media and experiences. Some of their breakthrough campaigns include the viral Shop Blind Challenge, co-designing uniforms for the French Paralympic team, and launching the nation's largest charity-branded optical eyewear collection with L'Amy America. To date, Two Blind Brothers has also donated nearly $2 million to the Foundation Fighting Blindness.

"We launched Two Blind Brothers at this exact event 10 years ago. The Foundation Fighting Blindness has been the defining partner in our journey," said Bradford Manning and Bryan Manning, Co-Founders of Two Blind Brothers. "It's a gift for us to be back at this event 10 years later, celebrating and supporting Night for Sight alongside the researchers, families, and advocates working tirelessly to drive real progress for the low vision community."

The prestigious Visionary Award will go to Joe Fantozzi, President and Chief Operating Officer of Allegiance Retail Services, Cameron Taylor, Managing Director, Global Healthcare Investment Banking, Life Sciences, BofA Securities, and the premier network of private practice optometrists, Vision Source. The Foundation Fighting Blindness recognizes these Honorees for their exemplary values, visionary leadership, and philanthropic impact on the community, aligning with the Foundation's core values and mission.

The signature fundraising event brings together leaders from the fashion, food, and finance industries to support the Foundation's mission of moving treatments from the laboratory to the patients who need them most. Through Night for Sight and similar events, the Foundation has helped translate community support into real-world impact, funding critical research, advancing promising therapies, and increasing public awareness. With nearly 50 potential treatments currently in clinical trials, the need to advance this research remains urgent.

Attendees will include corporate sponsors, community members, and dedicated supporters who will enjoy a gourmet dinner, cocktail reception, a silent auction, and live entertainment, while helping raise funds to support this critical work.

"Night for Sight is a powerful reminder of what's possible when leaders across various industries and communities come together in support of an important mission," said Jason Menzo, CEO of Foundation Fighting Blindness. "We are grateful to Two Blind Brothers, our honorees, and all of our partners who share our commitment to accelerating treatments and cures for blinding diseases."

For ticket and sponsorship information, visit Give.FightingBlindness.org/NewYorkNightforSight or contact Sarah Greulich at [email protected] or 917-746-3664.

Event Details

New York Night for Sight

Thursday, May 14, 2026

5:30 p.m. Reception | 7:00 p.m. Dinner Program

Guastavino's 409 East 59th Street, New York City

About the Foundation Fighting Blindness

Established in 1971, the Foundation Fighting Blindness is the driving force in the global development of treatments and cures for blinding diseases. The Foundation has raised more than $954 million toward its mission of accelerating research that will provide preventions, treatments, and cures for people affected by retinitis pigmentosa, Usher syndrome, Stargardt disease, Leber congenital amaurosis, age-related macular degeneration, and the spectrum of retinal degenerative diseases. Visit FightingBlindness.org for more information.

About Two Blind Brothers

Two Blind Brothers was founded by brothers Bradford Manning and Bryan Manning, who were both diagnosed with an eye disease that causes progressive blindness. The nonprofit focuses on blindness education through media and experiences. Its programs include the Shop Blind Challenge, Braille-accessible clothing, and funding research through Foundation Fighting Blindness. Visit twoblindbrothers.com for more information.

Sarah Greulich Chris Adams Community Manager, Northeast Vice President, Marketing & Communications [email protected] [email protected] (917) 746-3664 (410) 423-0585

