Foundation Food Group™ Appoints Bernard "B.J." Svajg as Sr Vice President of Operations

GAINESVILLE, Ga., July 24, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Foundation Food Group, Inc. (FFG), one of the nation's most versatile independent further processing companies, today announced the appointment of Bernard "B.J." Svajgl as their new Senior Vice President of Operations.

In his new role, B.J. will drive operational excellence at FFG's four processing plants with par fry, IF, fully cooked and marinated flat pack processing capabilities. Highly skilled in every area of plant operations, Svajgl's unmatched level of expertise will unquestionably increase efficiencies, drive cost savings and maximize food safety while supporting FFG's growing business opportunities.

"With his industry-recognized track record of increasing productivity and proficiency in the food business, B.J. will help us take advantage of our largest growth opportunities," says FFG's CEO Jerry Wilson. "His diverse knowledge and drive will be instrumental in taking our operations to the next level."

Svajgl joins FFG from Pilgrim's Pride Corporation, where as Operations Manager, he oversaw a complete overhaul of the processes and standards in the company's Waco plant. Prior to that, he held numerous positions at Keystone Foods where he was employed for 16 years including General Manager. Svajgl is widely respected throughout the U.S. foodservice poultry and beef industries where he has spent his 39-year career.

Svajgl holds a Bachelor of Science degree from Oklahoma State University.

Through its state-of-the-industry processing facilities and production capabilities, Foundation Food Group provides the food industry with a variety of distinct, value-added poultry products with the highest quality standards.

