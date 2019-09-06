Foundation Food Group™ Introduces New Industry-Focused Website

GAINESVILLE, Ga., Sept. 6, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Foundation Food Group, Inc. (FFG), one of the nation's most versatile independent further processing companies, today announced the launch of their new B2B website (Foundationfoodgroup.com) devoted to helping retailers and foodservice operators enjoy even greater success.

From a review of the company's broad spectrum of product offerings and manufacturing capabilities to learning more about the experienced team of FFG associates, the new website is another example of Foundation Food Group's commitment to growth in providing the finest in further processed poultry products to retail and foodservice markets.

Jerry Wilson, Foundation Food Group CEO, made the announcement. "We are thrilled to unveil our new website, FoundationFoodGroup.com, designed to provide a one-stop information resource for our retail and foodservice customers, industry associates and community," Wilson stated. "This site will continue to evolve with an expanded, phase two web strategy that we'll be executing in the coming year," Wilson continued.

Through its state-of-the-industry processing facilities and production capabilities, Foundation Food Group provides the food industry with a variety of distinct, value-added poultry products with the highest quality standards.

