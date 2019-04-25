Foundation Food Group™ Secures Industry Expert Dr. Kirby Childs As Vice President of Food Safety & Technical Services

GAINESVILLE, Ga., April 25, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Foundation Food Group, Inc. (FFG), one of the nation's most versatile independent further processing companies, today announced the appointment of Dr. Kirby Childs as their new Vice President of Food Safety & Technical Services.

Dr Kirby Childs

A renowned industry figure, Dr. Childs brings over 16 years of experience in leadership roles spearheading food safety, quality assurance, product innovation, R & D and more for firms such as OK Foods, Albertville Quality Foods, Lopez Foods, Inc. and Otto & Sons (OSI). His experience with a vast spectrum of roles from government regulations to product development and customer relations is expected to be a boom for FFG, which was recently established as a joint venture of Prime-Pak Foods and Victory Processing.

He holds a Bachelor of Science degree in Biology from Oklahoma Baptist University, a Master of Science degree in Agricultural Sciences from Oklahoma State University, Stillwater, and a Doctor of Philosophy degree in Agricultural Sciences from Colorado State University, Fort Collins.

Dr. Childs' has a keen knowledge of all facets of food processing across multiple proteins—from production to harvesting and further processing; and he has a strong track record of delivering expert product oversight for both the retail and foodservice businesses.

Not surprisingly, his appointment has been greeted with excitement and anticipation by many major industry players.

"Dr. Childs is truly a star performer," says FFG's CEO Jerry Wilson. "His hiring illustrates our commitment to assembling the best team in the business, and setting the tone to deliver the products, innovation and support our customers deserve."

Through its state-of-the-industry processing facilities and production capabilities, Foundation Food Group provides the food industry with a variety of distinct, value-added poultry products with the highest quality standards.

